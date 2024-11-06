Lions QB Vernon Adams Jr.’s Future in BC in Question
It was a volatile season for the BC Lions, which stumbled late to finish 9-9 before losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first round of the playoffs last week. Now, the team must decide what to do with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
The Lions signed Nathan Rourke to the largest contract in CFL history in the middle of the season while Adams was injured and missing time. Rourke went 3-5 as the starter with four passing touchdowns and nine interceptions in that span before Adams took back the job the final two games of the regular season and postseason. Adams had a winning record as the starter, throwing for 2,929 yards and 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
After the game, Adams was honest about his future with the Lions.
“It’s potentially my last game here as a BC Lion.”
All actions taken by BC with Rourke this season hint that Adams’ words are more than likely true. That leaves the Lions with the daunting task of figuring out what to do about Adams.
In the offseason, Adams signed a contract extension with the Lions to keep him in BC through the 2026 season. The Lions' options became tougher, as they now must release or trade him.
The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks have been the biggest names brought up as teams who could be in the market for a starting quarterback. One other team could be the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, depending on what they do with Bo Levi Mitchell after his MOP-caliber season.
There shouldn’t be any shortage of options for the 31-year-old quarterback, who will undoubtedly land on his feet with another team while Rourke takes his title as franchise quarterback for BC.
