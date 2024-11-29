“Momentum Building” for Former Stampeders Assistant in Elks’ Hunt for Next Head Coach
As the Edmonton Elks look for their next head coach, names are popping up for who will be in the running for the position.
Sources tell 3DownNation's Justin Dunk that there is momentum building for former Calgary Stampeders assistant coach Mark Kilam to earn the job in Edmonton.
Kilam has spent his whole coaching career with the Stampeders, starting back in 2005 as their strength and conditioning coach. He moved his way up over nearly two decades as he served as a defensive assistant, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, winning three Grey Cups in that span. Since 2019, he had been Calgary's assistant head coach for Dave Dickenson before the decision was made to not bring him back for 2025.
Edmonton is searching for a new head coach after Chris Jones was fired five games into the 2024 campaign. Jarious Jackson served as the interim head coach. The Elks finished with a 7-11 record.
While Kilam appears to be in the running, many still believe former BC Lions head coach Rick Campbell is the leader for the job. Campbell and the Lions parted ways after the team finished with a disappointing 9-9 record and a first-round exit in the playoffs. He went 38-30 as the head coach of the Lions.
Other candidates for the job include Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce and Lions offensive coordinator Jordan Maksymic. A decision should be made soon as the CFL's free agency period is two months away.
