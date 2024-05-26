Recapping Week 2 of CFL Preseason
Week 2 of CFL preseason is in the books, with four games taking place Saturday across Canada. The short and efficient exhibition schedule already has the Saskatchewan Roughriders done with their preseason after two games.
The preseason ends this weekend with four more games. The regular season opens June 6.
Recapping preseason Week 2:
1. Ottawa Redblacks 31, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 22
Redblacks notables: Starting QB Dru Brown was 4-for-6 for just 26 yards in limited action, with backup Dustin Crum going 10-for-16 for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Ticats notables: Backup QB Taylor Powell was 7-for-14 for 68 yards. He was also strip-sacked on a blitz that wasn’t picked up … reserves QB Kevin Thomson went 5-for-12 with a touchdown pass and ran for 21 yards … place-kicker Marc Liegghio was 3-for-3 in field goals.
It was a lack of focus, it was a lack of attention to details. Those are things that throughout the season end up getting you beat. We have to get better as coaches and we have to get better as players or we’re going to have to find ones that we can count on.- Hamilton coach Scott Milanovich on speci
2. Saskatchewan Roughriders 28, Edmonton Elks 27
Saskatchewan notables: Saskatchewan turned Edmonton turnovers into 24 points … K Brett Lauther nailed a 23-year field goal with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the win … QB Mason Fine, battling for the backup role behind starter Trevor Harris, was 9-for-11 for 75 yards and one TD.
Edmonton notables: Outgaining the Roughriders by a 411-191 margin in total offense … Committed five turnovers (one interception, four fumbles) on offense and special teams … New starting QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson went 17-of-25 passing for 190 yards in one half of action.
There are still a lot of practices left and we’ve still got guys who we want to get some eyes on. There are guys coming back from injuries as well, so I think we’ll be a little bit patient in making a couple of roster moves.- Saskatchewan coach Corey Mace on getting
3. Calgary Stampeders 30, BC Lions 6
Calgary notables: Starting QB Jake Maier went 7-of-12 passing for 98 years and one touchdown … Backup QB Matt Shiltz was 11- 15 for 79 yards … RB BJ Emmons had seven rushes for 32-yards and two TDs … WR Marken Michel had three receptions for 48 yards and one score … DE Damontre Moore had two tackles, one knockdown.
BC notables: Reserve QB Chase Brice played the entire second half and led a few lengthy drives, finishing 10-for-16 passing for 126 yards … QB Jake Dolegala played the first quarter, completing just one of seven pass attempts for eight yards … QB Dakota Prukop went 4-9 for 58 yards in the second quarter.
We really wanted to give him a good look. He’s been with us a long time but he hasn’t really played any games. So, we wanted to make sure he got a really good look. And I think we did.- BC coach Rick Campbell on backup QB Chas
4. Montreal Alouettes 30, Toronto Argonauts 13
Montreal notables: Starting QB Cody Fajardo went an efficient 7-8 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown … Backup QB Caleb Evans had a team-high 32 yards rushing on three attempts, while going 10-for-15 passing for 94 yards and one TD.
Toronto notables: Three QBs were used in place of suspended starter Chad Kelly – Cameron Dukes (4-6, 51 yards, TD, INT), Nick Arbuckle (7-13, 93 yards) and Bryan Scott (10-20, 109 yards).
I think we have two 1,000-yard receivers, as long as they stay healthy. Those guys showed up today, and they’ve had a really good camp. I’ve been excited about the way they have come in and understood the offense.- Montreal QB Cody Fajardo on receivers Ty
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.