SI.com CFL Power Rankings After Week 10: Montreal Maintains Dominance, BC Skid Continues
At the halfway point of the 2024 CFL season, although one constant remains firmly on top, there are more questions than answers as teams continue their roller-coaster campaigns.
Let's see how things shake out from top to bottom heading into Week 11.
Power Rankings (Ranking last week)
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1)
8-1, 33-23 home victory over Hamilton
The defending CFL champion Alouettes continue to show their championship mettle. Montreal easily outmatched Hamilton for the second week in a row.
What's most impressive about Jason Maas' squad is that they are getting it done with entirely new contributors from a year ago. The combination of Davis Alexander in place of Cody Fajardo and Charleston Rambo for Tyson Philpot has proven to be a lethal duo. Rambo was out for first, second and third blood against the Cats, exploding for 124 of Alexander's 247 passing yards and both scores.
The strong have gotten stronger as the Als stay home to host Edmonton on Sunday.
2. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 2)
5-2-1, 22-22 overtime tie at home against Saskatchewan
In the type of game Ottawa has typically lost the last few seasons, the RedBlacks found a way to not lose. It was by no means pretty, but ties never are.
It was a slugfest in the slop where the Redblacks and Riders combined for a season-high nine turnovers.
Bob Dyce's team needed a break to overcome the elements and themselves, as well as quarterback Dru Brown's injury.
Controversy reigned supreme as a fumble recovery in overtime changed to a roughing the passer penalty, which led to Ottawa's Lewis Ward kicking a game-tying field goal against Saskatchewan, salvaging what would've been a frustrating loss.
The Redblacks will look to keep fortune on their side as they head to Calgary on Thursday with Jeremiah Masoli likely at the controls.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 4)
5-3-1, 22-22 overtime tie in Ottawa
After a controversial finish in Ottawa, Saskatchewan slides into first place in the West. It's the lone consolation for a tie result that genuinely feels like a loss.
Corey Mace's crew showed a lot of grit and resilience on the road in adverse conditions. It's that type of adversity that could make the team stronger as they head into the second half of their season.
The Riders are back home Friday, where the team has been undefeated this year. They'll face Montreal in a rematch from another game they feel should've been won.
4. Toronto Argonauts (No. 6)
5-4, 39-25 home victory over Calgary
The Double Blue sail into the fourth spot of these rankings by default.
As they've done in seemingly all their victories this season, the Boatmen got big plays on defense and special teams to propel them over Calgary.
It's been a rocky 2024 season for Toronto but after nine games, 5-4 is an acceptable outcome, especially with the team's most valuable asset Chad Kelly out of the mix.
Therein lies the rub as the Argos head to a much needed bye. Will Kelly clear the CFL's review process to help make Toronto genuine contenders when the team returns to host Saskatchewan in week 12?
5. BC Lions (No. 3)
5-4, 33-16 road loss to Edmonton
The Lions losing skid continues as BC falls to Edmonton for a third straight loss. As a result, the Leos have slid out of first place in the West.
BC had a built-in excuse being without superstar Vernon Adams. But after building an early 10-1 lead against the Elks, and catching a break when Tre Ford left the action, the Lions still couldn't overcome the overall slump they've inhabited the last month.
Perhaps a return back home will help heal BC as they host a rested Bombers team that obliterated them two weeks ago. But Rick Campbell's team hasn't looked this bad in a long time.
6. Calgary Stampeders (No. 5)
4-5, 39-25 road loss to Toronto
The up-and-down nature of Calgary's 2024 campaign continues. Calgary had its chances to gain significant ground in its division but couldn't make clutch plays in critical spots against Toronto.
It's a recurring theme for Calgary on the road, where they are now 0-5 this season. The Stampeders are headed back home, where they are unbeaten at 4-0; they'll host Ottawa on Thursday night.
7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 7)
3-6, 25-0 home win over BC in Week 9
It was almost a perfect bye week for the Blue Bombers. Winnipeg watched as the Riders tied, Stamps lost and BC stumbled again.
The inability of their Western counterparts to create distance has kept the door open for the Bombers to get back into contention. Mike O'Shea's squad has a crucial road challenge in BC on Sunday. They may not be able to duplicate what they did to the Leos when they last met, but a victory would give the Bombers a significant boost out of a self-created abyss.
8. Edmonton Elks (No. 9)
2-7, 33-16 home win over BC
It wasn't exactly the way; Edmonton would've preferred winning its first home game of the year and second game of the season. Especially considering Tre Ford's unfortunate rib injury, which shelved him on Sunday night but could shelve him further based on testing this week. It certainly has put a damper on things.
Nevertheless, to his credit, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, and for the first time this season, the Elks defense came through with a solid performance.
If its any consolation, Ford isn't the only superstar giving Edmonton hope, Javon Leake, who may prove to be the offseason's best signing, has emerged as a game breaker. The Elks may need to hitch their hopes to him as they head to Hamilton.
9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 8)
2-7, 33-23 road loss to Montreal
After two straight wins seemingly gave Hamilton new life, the Ti-Cats are back on life support after being swept by a vastly superior Montreal team.
Things have turned quickly for the redemption arc that existed for Bo Levi Mitchell. The league's leader in passing yards and touchdowns was benched against Montreal for Taylor Powell, and the switch could be permanent. Mitchell's league-leading interception total certainly warrants a switch up at 2-7, but it doesn't explain away the Cats' high-priced defense playing at a low level.
Hamilton is back home on Saturday facing an equally 2-7 Edmonton that they beat in Week 8. It's not quite elimination time in the CFL playoff picture, but another Tiger-Cats loss would put them closer to that reality.
