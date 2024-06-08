Strong Bethel-Thompson Debut Not Enough, Saskatchewan Roughriders Best Take Down Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks had control of the game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders through three quarters. It would take 21 points and two forced turnovers by the Riders to secure the 29-21 win over the Elks on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.
Riders head coach Corey Mace wins his first career game, while Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson drops his debut in the yellow and green.
3 Keys to Edmonton’s Season-Opening Win
MBT Looked Poised in CFL Return
It’s been two years since Bethel-Thompson has stepped on a CFL field after his one-year experience in the USFL. He returned with vengeance, looking solid in his first start with the Elks. His near great start ended with a fumble and interception on two of the last three drives of the game for the Elks.
Bethel-Thompson finished with 336 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He was able to stay in the pocket and make the necessary passes to keep the Elks in the game and almost pulled a miracle at the end. Ultimately, his two turnovers in the last three minutes of the game cost them the game.
Trevor Harris Fought Through Up and Down Performance
While Bethel-Thompson was solid in his return, Harris came back and had a mixed bag of a game. Harris started solidly but had a couple of interceptions in the second and third quarters to give Edmonton momentum. It would be a different story in the fourth quarter as he threw two-fourth quarter touchdowns to help the Riders win. Harris finished with 305 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions.
A big part of his success is from their top receiver Shawn Bane Jr. who finished with five receptions for 125 yards and three majors. Jerreth Sterns also played a big role with seven catches for 81 yards.
Edmonton Collapsed in the Fourth Quarter
Despite knocking in a field goal, there were some missed opportunities and mistakes made by the Elks. Running back Kevin Brown fumbled earlier in the quarter setting up a Riders touchdown run. Kicker Boris Debe missed a field goal wide right in the quarter.
To top it off, Bethel-Thompson had a strip sack fumble and interception within two minutes of each other. That led to the game-sealing touchdown for Bane to give the Riders the win after 21 points in the fourth quarter by Saskatchewan. Even though Edmonton’s defense did force a fumble at the end to give the offense time to potentially tie the game, it wasn’t enough time for the offense to score.
Up Next
- Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats, June 16
- Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks, Friday
