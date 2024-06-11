The Markcast Podcast: Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 1
Big week of CFL news and results as the 2024 CFL season kicked off this past weekend. Fellow CFL content creator Jason Hussey joined Reid Johnson for an hour-long discussion reviewing and analyzing all four CFL Week 1 games.
There are a lot of storylines to track this season in the Canadian Football League, including how the Toronto Argonauts would look without their star QB Chad Kelly, how McLeod Bethel-Thompson would fare in his debut for the Edmonton Elks, and if the BC Lions would have enough to make it all the way to Grey Cup 111, which they will be hosting at home at BC Place.
In a surprising turn of events, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lost at home in their season debut against a Montreal Alouettes team that appears to not have missed a step following their Grey Cup win last November. The Calgary Stampeders spoiled Bo Levi Mitchell's return to Calgary (which we didn't get last season) as they took care of the Ti-cats, and the Edmonton Elks continued their home-losing ways, dropping their first home game of the season to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In the biggest shock of the weekend, the Toronto Argonauts were able to handle the favorited BC Lions coming into town, and Cameron Dukes proved there is no cause for concern for the Argos faithful as the team and its fans await Chad Kelly's return from his nine-game suspension.
