Top CFL Free Agent Quarterbacks in 2025 Offseason

SI.com takes a look at the top free-agent quarterbacks entering the 2025 offseason.

Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle (4) reacts during the fourth quarter Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle (4) reacts during the fourth quarter Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
Every year, filling voids at the quarterback position at starter or backup is always a top priority for teams. The CFL offseason officially kicks off in two months, and there is plenty of talent that will be entering the free agency market.

This list only contains those who will be free agents and will not include those like Cody Fajardo who might become available as he is still under contract with the Montreal Alouettes. Here are some of the top quarterbacks in the CFL entering free agency.

Nick Arbuckle (2024 Team: Toronto Argonauts)

Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle (4) throws the ball during the first quarter against Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Any time a player can win the Grey Cup MVP off the bench as a quarterback, they will get some looks in free agency. Nick Arbuckle was the hero for Toronto after Chad Kelly's devastating injury in the East Final as Arbuckle threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Grey Cup to help the Argos win the cup. While it seems likely that Toronto will push to bring him back, Arbuckle might get attention from other teams.

Chris Streveler (2024 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

2024 was a return to the CFL for Chris Streveler after a five-year absence as he made his rounds in the NFL. Streveler missed time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to injury but he

was a solid backup for Zach Collaros as he threw for 343 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 10 scores as the short-yardage quarterback. At one point, many thought he might take the job from Collaros before his injury. Streveler should return to the Bombers, but he should be considered for some other teams.

Jake Maier (2024 Team: Calgary Stampeders)

Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) looks to pass against the BC Lions during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Many will not look at Jake Maier's time as a starter for Calgary very fondly, but he did show gradual improvement in his game. Maier finished last year with a career-high of 22 touchdowns in a season. Any CFL team would be happy to have Maier serve as their backup, as he would go into the season as arguably the best backup in the league.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson (2024 Team: Edmonton Elks)

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (10) throws a pass during the first half against the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

There's no telling what the future holds for the 36-year-old McLeod Bethel-Thompson, but he proved he can still play at a high level. Statistically, Bethel-Thompson was one of the best quarterbacks in the CFL with 3,748 yards and 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions with the Edmonton Elks. With Tre Ford getting re-signed by the Elks, Bethel-Thompson will either look for a new home to push for a starting job, or it could be the end of the road for the veteran quarterback.

Jeremiah Masoli (2024 Team: Ottawa Redblacks)

Justin Tang/CP
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (8) throws the ball during first half of preseason CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Ottawa on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Justin Tang/CP) /

Another 36-year-old quarterback with the intangibles to be a solid backup quarterback in the CFL, Jeremiah Masoli found time on the field for the Ottawa Redblacks with Dru Brown facing injuries and finished with 1,149 yards and five touchdowns to seven interceptions. Masoli's time with the Redblacks wasn't perfect, but he was able to stay healthy and show he can still play, which made for a nice story for the CFL in 2024.

