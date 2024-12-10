Top CFL Free Agent Quarterbacks in 2025 Offseason
Every year, filling voids at the quarterback position at starter or backup is always a top priority for teams. The CFL offseason officially kicks off in two months, and there is plenty of talent that will be entering the free agency market.
This list only contains those who will be free agents and will not include those like Cody Fajardo who might become available as he is still under contract with the Montreal Alouettes. Here are some of the top quarterbacks in the CFL entering free agency.
Nick Arbuckle (2024 Team: Toronto Argonauts)
Any time a player can win the Grey Cup MVP off the bench as a quarterback, they will get some looks in free agency. Nick Arbuckle was the hero for Toronto after Chad Kelly's devastating injury in the East Final as Arbuckle threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Grey Cup to help the Argos win the cup. While it seems likely that Toronto will push to bring him back, Arbuckle might get attention from other teams.
Chris Streveler (2024 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers)
2024 was a return to the CFL for Chris Streveler after a five-year absence as he made his rounds in the NFL. Streveler missed time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to injury but he
was a solid backup for Zach Collaros as he threw for 343 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 10 scores as the short-yardage quarterback. At one point, many thought he might take the job from Collaros before his injury. Streveler should return to the Bombers, but he should be considered for some other teams.
Jake Maier (2024 Team: Calgary Stampeders)
Many will not look at Jake Maier's time as a starter for Calgary very fondly, but he did show gradual improvement in his game. Maier finished last year with a career-high of 22 touchdowns in a season. Any CFL team would be happy to have Maier serve as their backup, as he would go into the season as arguably the best backup in the league.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson (2024 Team: Edmonton Elks)
There's no telling what the future holds for the 36-year-old McLeod Bethel-Thompson, but he proved he can still play at a high level. Statistically, Bethel-Thompson was one of the best quarterbacks in the CFL with 3,748 yards and 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions with the Edmonton Elks. With Tre Ford getting re-signed by the Elks, Bethel-Thompson will either look for a new home to push for a starting job, or it could be the end of the road for the veteran quarterback.
Jeremiah Masoli (2024 Team: Ottawa Redblacks)
Another 36-year-old quarterback with the intangibles to be a solid backup quarterback in the CFL, Jeremiah Masoli found time on the field for the Ottawa Redblacks with Dru Brown facing injuries and finished with 1,149 yards and five touchdowns to seven interceptions. Masoli's time with the Redblacks wasn't perfect, but he was able to stay healthy and show he can still play, which made for a nice story for the CFL in 2024.
