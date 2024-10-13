Tre Ford Late Score, Elks Defensive Stand Seal Win Over Stampeders in Battle of Alberta
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford threw the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute to go, and the defense stood strong to secure the 23-18 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon.
Ford completed 79% of his passes for 208 passing yards and one touchdown but was picked twice and sacked for a safety. Justin Rankin continued his domination, amassing 140 rushing yards on just 10 carries. The defense for Edmonton had one of its best games of the season as the group racked up five sacks and held the Stampeders to just two touchdowns in four red zone trips.
Matt Shiltz debuted as Calgary's starting quarterback. He threw for 215 yards and rushed for a team-high 64 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The defense surrendered three touchdowns in three red zone trips for Edmonton and the team as a whole was penalized nine times for 99 yards.
The Elks improve to 6-11 on the season and complete the sweep of the Stampeders in the Battle of Alberta. Calgary falls to a league-worst 4-11-1 record.
3 Takeaways From Edmonton's Win Over Calgary
1. Tre Ford Shows He's the Future
Ford's two interceptions were blemishes on the outing, but he continued to show the flashes of greatness that can come from him. Ford can use his feet to get himself out of danger, and when he has time in the pocket, he can make all the throws with accuracy. Edmonton has to give him more time on the field, stop flip-flopping on whether to play him and be patient while he gains the experience needed to improve.
2. Penalties Show Undisciplined Teams
Both teams struggled with penalties, with Calgary being flagged for 99 yards and the Elks doing worse with 112 yards. Both teams had penalties on defense on the final two drives. Turnovers and missed assignments were prevalent throughout the game for the Elks and Stampeders. There's a reason both teams will be watching the playoffs on their televisions.
3. How Many New Coaches Will Be in Alberta?
Edmonton already made a head coach change earlier in the season, and new owner Larry Thompson has to decide if he trusts interim head coach Jarious Jackson. Calgary is oddly in the same boat as Dave Dickenson in deciding whether the head coach should keep his job after the team posted a second straight losing season and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2004. Alberta could be seeing swift changes in the offseason from both teams.
Up Next
Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:00 pm EST)
Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks (Friday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 pm EST)
