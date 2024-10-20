CFL

Vernon Adams Jr. Returns as BC Lions Blow Out Montreal Alouettes

The BC Lions got a much-needed boost from the return of Vernon Adams Jr. as the Lions took down the Montreal Alouettes 27-3 on Saturday night.

Anthony Miller

Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) makes a pass against the Edmonton Elks in the second half at BC Place. BC won 22-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
The BC Lions closed out their regular season with a 27-3 blowout win against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Montreal split halves, with starters playing in the first half and backups coming in the second half. It was the worst offensive output of the season in points and yards as the team failed to score a touchdown in three red zone appearances.

Vernon Adams Jr. made his first start with the Lions since Week 9, finishing with 385 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, as well as a rushing score. Keon Hatcher and Justin McInnis each had over 100 yards receiving in the game. McInnis made his way into the top 10 all-time in receiving yards in a season by a Canadian. The defense allowed a season-low three points and 216 yards and had two strong goal-line stands.

The Alouettes' overall record dropped to 12-4-1 in a game that had no impact on the playoff picture. BC finishes its season with a 9-9 record as it waits to see if it will play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the first round of the postseason.

3 Takeaways from BC's Win

1. Vernon Adams Gives BC Best Chance to Win

Saturday proved that Adams is the right man to lead the Lions in the playoffs. Granted, the Alouettes had nothing to play for and didn't play the starters the whole game, but he did exactly what he was supposed to do. One of his interceptions was a drop from his receivers, so his overall performance was solid. Some may still call for Nathan Rourke to start, but Adams should be the man leading the team in the postseason.

2. Montreal Focused on Playing Time for Everyone

The Alouettes finished with 216 yards of offense and two turnovers in the loss. This game didn't mean anything for Montreal, but it did give some players looks, which should also be the plan in their season finale against the Bombers next week.

3. Most Important Win of the Season for BC?

A loss against Montreal would have been catastrophic for the Lions, but they did exactly what they needed to do and won. BC needed any momentum it could get going into the postseason. Adams is the leader of the team, and the Lions rallied around him, which gives Lions fans some hope that maybe they could do the impossible and make it to the Grey Cup as the home team.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes (Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3:00 pm EST)

