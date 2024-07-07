What’s Next for Montreal Alouettes Pass Rusher Shawn Lemon Following Suspension Ruling
The evolving story of Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon could be near its conclusion. On Thursday, the league announced that an independent arbitrator ruled that his suspension would go into effect immediately.
Lemon has had a whirlwind seven months since helping the Montreal Alouettes capture the Grey Cup in November. He re-signed with Montreal on a new agreement in December, but it was short-lived, followed by a retirement announcement in April.
Two weeks later, the CFL suspended him for gambling on CFL games in 2021 while playing for the Calgary Stampeders. In May, Lemon and the CFLPA filed a grievance because of the suspension, which allowed Lemon to participate in training camp and play through the first four games of the season.
Lemon has made six tackles and one sack in 2024. He went into the season with 237 tackles, 101 sacks, 30 forced fumbles and three interceptions over his CFL career. He was named as a divisional All-Star twice and won three Grey Cups, including with Montreal last season.
The next step in the process is for the arbitrator to hear from the league and Lemon and decide on his punishment. Depending on the arbitrator’s decision, Lemon could potentially return to the field this season.
Montreal faces the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night as the 4-0 Alouettes look to remain undefeated.
