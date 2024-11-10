Winnipeg Blitzes Saskatchewan to Secure Fifth Straight Grey Cup Trip
While change is constant for most of us, that doesn't apply to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and their control of the West Division. The Bombers secured their fifth straight Grey Cup appearance after beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in commanding fashion 38-22 on Saturday night.
Quarterback Zach Collaros came up big in the playoffs once again with 301 yards and four touchdowns. MOP candidate Brady Oliveira also made his stamp on the game with 119 rushing yards and one score. Veteran receiver Kenny Lawler was stellar in the passing game, hauling in 177 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four catches.
The Riders struggled to score touchdowns as they were held to three first-half field goals to trail 24-9 at halftime, which was too big of a deficit to climb out of. Saskatchewan wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was the star on offense with 12 receptions for 162 yards.
Winnipeg advances to the Grey Cup where it will face the East champions Toronto Argonauts after their win over the Montreal Alouettes. The Bombers are the third team in CFL history to make five straight Grey Cups.
3 Takeaways From Winnipeg's Win Over Saskatchewan
1. Bombers Defense Steps Up in First Half
The offensive stars came out for Winnipeg in a big way, but the defense performed as well as it has all season. Three third-down conversion attempts were shut down by the defense, which also sacked Trevor Harris twice in the win. It was the type of performance that was needed for the Bombers to get a convincing win, and now they have one more game to prove why they might be one of the best defenses in league history.
2. Corey Mace Rookie Mistakes Hindered Riders Comeback
It should be known that the Riders' 2024 run to the West Final is one of the most impressive in recent memory and head coach Corey Mace is a big reason for the quick turnover. Unfortunately, some of his decisions in the game hurt the Riders. The biggest was his decision to go for it on third down at their own 24-yard line, down by 14 in the fourth quarter. Game situational decisions are something that can be fixed over time, and as good as Mace was in season one, the hope for Saskatchewan fans is that he can correct them and grow from it.
3. Bombers Poised for Dynasty Finish
It's rare to see a team make the title game five years in a row, but the Bombers have shown they are the best CFL franchise in the last 10 years. Head coach Mike O'Shea has led the team to the playoffs eight years in a row with two Grey Cup wins. The team has lost two Grey Cups in a row, so this Grey Cup is critical for the team to finish as a true dynasty.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.