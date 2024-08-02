Winnipeg Blue Bombers Shock BC Lions in Shutout Victory
Every CFL expert picked the BC Lions to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a large margin. No one expected to go the opposite direction as the Bombers shut out the Lions 25-0 in front of over 31,000 fans at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.
The offense for BC was nonexistent, with 102 total yards and just three first downs. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. struggled, but even worse, he was knocked out of the game with a lower leg injury that could see him miss extended time.
Winnipeg dominated with 431 yards on offense and six field goals by Sergio Castillo. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead made his triumphant return to the Bombers with a touchdown catch from quarterback Zach Collaros, who had his best game of the season with 295 yards, completing 81.8% of his passes.
BC suffered its second straight loss, falling to 5-3 on the season, while the Bombers bounced back to a 3-6 record.
3 Takeaways from Bombers' Dominating Win
1. Bombers Put Together Best Performance of the Season
Many are trying to process how the Bombers' offense, which has been one of the worst in the league, dominated the Lions' defense. Running back Brady Oliveira continued to prove why he is the best runner in the league, putting up 100 rushing yards against BC. Receiver Ontaria Wilson has stepped up with the injuries to his teammates, and having Whitehead make six catches for 56 yards and a major was a sight every Bombers fan wanted to see. Collaros was poised in the pocket and got protection from the offensive line, which helped put everything together.
Winnipeg's defense was even better, barely allowing 100 yards, racking up four sacks and forcing two turnovers. The defense held the Lions to a 6.3% second-down conversion rate.
2. Lions Face Bigger Problems Than Loss
The shutout loss was the first one for the Lions since October 23, 2021, also to the Bombers. Nothing went right for the Lions offensively, which is something that has yet to be said in the entire season.
What's worse about the loss is that Adams is now in jeopardy of missing multiple games. That leaves a gap at quarterback, with Jake Dolegala stepping in Adams' place, but not many are optimistic that he can hold his own. The Lions might have to look elsewhere for a quarterback to fill in if Dolegala doesn't prove his worth.
3. How BC Can Work Through Issues
The loss of Adams could be devastating for a team feeling the pressure of trying to win the Grey Cup at home this season. If there is any consolation, they still have the best group of playmakers on offense in the league with William Stanback, Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis and Keon Hatcher.
More pressure will be placed on the defense, which has not held its own in recent weeks. The lack of a pass rush is concerning, but things can still turn around in a get-right game against the winless Edmonton Elks in Week 10.
What's Next
BC Lions at Edmonton Elks (Sunday, August 11 at 7:00 pm EST)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions (Sunday, August 18 at 7:00 pm EST)
