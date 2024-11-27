Montreal Extends Davis Alexander: What's Next for Cody Fajardo?
The Montreal Alouettes took one step closer to resolving their quarterback situation.
3DownNation's Justin Dunk reported Tuesday night that Davis Alexander agreed to a three-year contract extension to keep him in Montreal through the 2027 season. Alexander's new agreement could earn him up to $1.2 million with hard money and incentives combined. Dunk laid out the full details of the contract in his article.
"Alexander receives a $120,000 signing bonus with $258,000 in hard money plus $72,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses for a $336,000 maximum value in 2025," said Dunk. "In 2026, he has $346,000 in hard money plus $54,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses for a $406,000 maximum value. 2027 has a $456,000 maximum value with $396,000 in hard money plus $54,000 in available playtime incentives with $6,000 in all-star and award bonuses."
Alexander had a breakout season in his third year in the CFL, first coming in for Caleb Evans in Week 7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders while starter Cody Fajardo was out with an injury. Alexander led a comeback win and started four games the rest of the season without losing any of those starts. He threw for 1,347 yards with six touchdown passes, two interceptions and three rushing scores in 2024.
At age 26, Alexander gives the Alouettes a different dynamic in the offense compared to Fajardo. Alexander can use his legs to make plays, and Montreal has bounced between quarterbacks over the years, so they can develop Alexander to be the long-term starter for the future.
Last week, it was reported that Fajardo was done in Montreal as he did not want to compete with Alexander for the gig. Fajardo has led Montreal to the playoffs two straight seasons as the starter, including a Grey Cup win in 2023 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has played for four CFL teams in his eight-season career, passing for 17,998 yards and 83 touchdowns to 52 interceptions.
The news likely means that Fajardo will be hitting the road. He could also stick around as he has a $200,000 roster bonus coming up on January 15 and is expected to make $482,000 in 2025 with Montreal. The Alouettes could either ask Fajardo to rework the contract, trade him or release him before January 15 to avoid paying Fajardo the roster bonus.
Fajardo will have teams out there who will seek his services. The Saskatchewan Roughriders could be one option with the 38-year-old Trevor Harris as their current starter. The Riders need a younger quarterback for the future. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats could go after Fajardo with Bo Levi Mitchell at the tail end of his career despite having one of his best statistical seasons in 2024.
The options will be limited for Fajardo, but there will be a CFL team who won't turn down the chance to add a quarterback who has redefined his career over the last two years.
