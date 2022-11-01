Chicago White Sox Expected to Announce Pedro Grifol as Next Manager

ESPN's Buster Olney is reporting Tuesday morning that the Chicago White Sox are expected to soon announce that Pedro Grifol will be the club's next manager. The announcement could come later this week.

Last month, Tony La Russa, age 78, announced that he would not return as the White Sox manager, after two years back with the organization. La Russa has been dealing with health difficulties and was advised by doctors not to continue managing.

The White Sox went 174-150 during La Russa's time as manager. La Russa previously managed the White Sox from 1979 through 1986.

La Russa will be replaced with longtime Kansas City Royals coach Pedro Grifol.

After hiring a longtime veteran manager in hopes of getting the White Sox over the hump, the White Sox front office is going in the opposite direction with their next manager hire, hiring a rookie manager that is 26 years younger than La Russa.

Grifol, 52, has been on the Royals staff since 2013, most recently serving as the club's bench coach. The Royals recently interviewed him during their managerial search, but hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro instead.

Grifol is a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. He played college baseball at Florida State and spent nine years playing professionally in the minor leagues, reaching the Triple-A level.

The White Sox considered interim manager Miguel Cairo, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for the position, before selecting Grifol as their next manager.

