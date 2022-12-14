Skip to main content

Mikel Arteta Confirms Arsenal "Are Looking" For January Signings

Arsenal hope to be active during the January transfer window, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are set to be without star striker Gabriel Jesus for up to three months after he sustained a knee injury at the World Cup.

A new forward is therefore top of Arteta's wish-list.

Arteta and his team of scouts have been watching the World Cup closely and have identified multiple players as possible mid-season signings.

"We are looking, and we are very active looking at the possibilities," Arteta told reporters this week.

"If we can find the players that can strengthen the team, we will try.

"There are a few [from the World Cup] for sure. A few national teams, what some of the national teams are doing is very interesting, and it shows where the game is and how the game is evolving."

Mikel Arteta pictured in Dubai during Arsenal's 2-1 win over AC Milan in December 2022

But Arteta refused to name any of Arsenal's transfer targets.

He added: "Any individual player, I will keep it to myself."

Arteta was speaking in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after Arsenal won the Dubai Super Cup, a friendly tournament also featuring Liverpool, AC Milan and Lyon.

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign on December 26 with a home game against West Ham.

The Gunners are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the EPL table.

