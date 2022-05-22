Skip to main content

Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

In a week that had witnessed multiple end-of-season pitch invasions, Leeds United star Raphinha switched things up after his side's 2-1 win at Brentford.

Instead of fans rushing onto the pitch to celebrate with him after Leeds had avoided relegation, Raphinha took it upon himself to jump into the crowd.

Raphinha had earlier scored a first-half penalty to fire Leeds in front at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Sergi Canos equalized for Brentford in the second half, before Jack Harrison scored a 94th-minute winner to send the traveling Leeds supporters into raptures.

As it transpired, a draw would have been sufficient to keep Leeds up because relegation rivals Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle.

Raphinha pictured climbing into a stand full of Leeds fans following his side's 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022

Raphinha pictured climbing into a stand full of Leeds fans following his side's 2-1 win at Brentford

Overcome with joy and relief, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch fell to the floor at the final whistle.

But Raphinha ran past stewards to join fiancee Natalia Rodrigues in the away fans section.

Raphinha and Rodrigues shared a hug and a kiss, before the Brazil international stood up on two seats and danced while swinging a Brazilian flag above his head.

Leeds are the first team since Wigan in 2011 to go into the final day of an EPL season in the bottom three and end it having beaten the drop.

Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022

Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds in the EPL

Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022
News

Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

By Robert Summerscales35 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag pictured outside Selhurst Park before Manchester United's game with Crystal Palace in May 2022 as his bodyguard (left) looks towards the camera
Watch

"Don't Push Me": Erik Ten Hag's Bodyguard Clashes With Sky Sports Reporter Gary Cotterill

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season
News

Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Manchester City fans pictured celebrating during their side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in May 2022 which sealed the Premier League title on the final day of the season
News

Manchester City Become 2nd Most Successful Club In EPL History After Overtaking Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points
News

Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League
News

Son Heung-Min Shares Premier League Golden Boot With Mo Salah Despite No Penalty Goals

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019
News

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pictured (left) shaking hands with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their final match in the 2021/22 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Celebrate After Aston Villa Take Lead At Man City

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago