Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

In a week that had witnessed multiple end-of-season pitch invasions, Leeds United star Raphinha switched things up after his side's 2-1 win at Brentford.

Instead of fans rushing onto the pitch to celebrate with him after Leeds had avoided relegation, Raphinha took it upon himself to jump into the crowd.

Raphinha had earlier scored a first-half penalty to fire Leeds in front at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Sergi Canos equalized for Brentford in the second half, before Jack Harrison scored a 94th-minute winner to send the traveling Leeds supporters into raptures.

As it transpired, a draw would have been sufficient to keep Leeds up because relegation rivals Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle.

Raphinha pictured climbing into a stand full of Leeds fans following his side's 2-1 win at Brentford IMAGO/Action Plus/John Patrick Fletcher

Overcome with joy and relief, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch fell to the floor at the final whistle.

But Raphinha ran past stewards to join fiancee Natalia Rodrigues in the away fans section.

Raphinha and Rodrigues shared a hug and a kiss, before the Brazil international stood up on two seats and danced while swinging a Brazilian flag above his head.

Leeds are the first team since Wigan in 2011 to go into the final day of an EPL season in the bottom three and end it having beaten the drop.