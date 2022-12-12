Skip to main content

Tyson Fury Claims Wayne Rooney Will Join His Camp Ahead Of Oleksandr Usyk Fight

Wayne Rooney is apparently set to spar with two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next year.

Rooney is a massive boxing fan and used to train at his uncle's gym between the ages of nine and 15, before having to give the sport up for the sake of his soccer career.

But Rooney's love for the fighting game never ended.

He was famously caught on camera sparring in a kitchen with former Manchester United teammate Phil Bardsley in 2015.

That incident inspired one of Rooney's most memorable goal celebrations.

Wayne Rooney pictured pretending to box during his famous KO goal celebration in 2015

It was all a bit of a fun but Fury has insisted his decision to bring Rooney into his camp ahead of next year's undisputed heavyweight championship fight is no joke.

"I spoke to Wayne last night and he's well up for it," Fury told ITV this week.

"But he's a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. So we're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk."

When asked if he was being serious, Fury replied: "No, [I'm being] very, very serious. 

"He's agreed, so he's going to come into camp for about four weeks and help me. I'm a big fan of his as well."

Rooney retired from playing soccer in 2021 but he has been manager of D.C. United since July.

