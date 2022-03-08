Robert Lewandowski Breaks Champions League Record As Bayern Munich Blast Past RB Salzburg

Robert Lewandowski scored his fourth hat-trick of the season on Tuesday night to help Bayern Munich book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern and RB Salzburg began the second leg of their last 16 encounter with the contest well poised after the first leg had ended 1-1 in Austria.

But after Lewandowski scored three goals in the opening 22 minutes and 18 seconds, it was a contest no more.

The score eventually ended 7-1 on the night, with Bayern prevailing 8-2 on aggregate.

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski's rapid trio of goals broke the record for the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history IMAGO/Sven Simon

Lewandowski's first goal of the night was a penalty kick.

The 33-year-old won the spot-kick himself after his shirt was pulled by Maximilian Woeber.

He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to score his 40th club goal of the season - becoming the first player based in one of Europe's top five leagues to reach the landmark in the 2021/22 campaign.

Soon after scoring their first penalty, Bayern were awarded another.

Again it was for a foul by Woeber on Lewandowski and again the Pole sent the keeper the wrong way.

Lewandowski's second penalty saw him reach 11 Champions League goals for the season, drawing him level with Ajax's Sebastien Haller on the list of top scorers.

He moved ahead of Haller moments later when a rebound fell perfectly for him to complete his fifth career hat-trick in the Champions League.

It was 4-0 at half-time after Serge Gnabry joined Lewandowski on the scoresheet.

Thomas Muller then scored twice, either side of a Maurits Kjaergaard consolation goal for Salzburg.

Leroy Sane completed the rout on 86 minutes as Lewandowski added an assist to his three goals.