Watch Jordan Pefok & Christian Pulisic Blow Big Chances To End USMNT's Winless Record In Mexico

The USMNT came agonizingly close to recording a first ever competitive victory over Mexico south of the border.

Thursday's game at the Estadio Azteca ended 0-0 to leave both the US and Mexico with a three-point buffer between themselves and fourth-placed Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying.

But both teams were still left with work to do to secure a spot at Qatar 2022.

For the US, Sunday's home game against Panama is now huge.

Win it and they will almost certainly qualify. A draw could also be enough. But a defeat would pile huge pressure onto Gregg Berhalter's team ahead of their final fixture against Costa Rica.

The US would have been in a much stronger position had they converted one of two massive chances in New Mexico.

Christian Pulisic squandered the first in the 35th minute when he diverted a Timothy Weah cross straight at Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Jordan Pefok was presented with a similar opportunity after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute. But he failed to even force a save out of Ochoa as he shot wide from close range.

This was the USA's best chance yet to win a competitive match in Mexico, but Pulisic told ESPN after the game that a draw was probably a fair outcome.

"We put ourselves in a position to play on Sunday and win and go to the World Cup,'' Pulisic said. "But of course I'm disappointed I missed a chance, and I would have loved to have won the game.

"I think it's a game that could've gone either way. I thought we had the better offensive chances and we had good spells, but a draw is fair."

Despite some disappointment, a big positive for the US was the return of Giovanni Reyna, who had not played for his country since September.

The Borussia Dortmund winger did not appear to have lost any of his trickery or confidence during his hamstring-related exile.

Nineteen-year-old Reyna got fans on their feet in the 77th minute when he beat five opponents in one mazy run, before being halted by defender no.6.