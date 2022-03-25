Skip to main content

Watch Jordan Pefok & Christian Pulisic Blow Big Chances To End USMNT's Winless Record In Mexico

The USMNT came agonizingly close to recording a first ever competitive victory over Mexico south of the border.

Thursday's game at the Estadio Azteca ended 0-0 to leave both the US and Mexico with a three-point buffer between themselves and fourth-placed Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying.

But both teams were still left with work to do to secure a spot at Qatar 2022.

For the US, Sunday's home game against Panama is now huge.

Win it and they will almost certainly qualify. A draw could also be enough. But a defeat would pile huge pressure onto Gregg Berhalter's team ahead of their final fixture against Costa Rica.

The US would have been in a much stronger position had they converted one of two massive chances in New Mexico.

Christian Pulisic squandered the first in the 35th minute when he diverted a Timothy Weah cross straight at Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Jordan Pefok was presented with a similar opportunity after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute. But he failed to even force a save out of Ochoa as he shot wide from close range.

This was the USA's best chance yet to win a competitive match in Mexico, but Pulisic told ESPN after the game that a draw was probably a fair outcome.

"We put ourselves in a position to play on Sunday and win and go to the World Cup,'' Pulisic said. "But of course I'm disappointed I missed a chance, and I would have loved to have won the game.

"I think it's a game that could've gone either way. I thought we had the better offensive chances and we had good spells, but a draw is fair."

Despite some disappointment, a big positive for the US was the return of Giovanni Reyna, who had not played for his country since September.

The Borussia Dortmund winger did not appear to have lost any of his trickery or confidence during his hamstring-related exile.

Nineteen-year-old Reyna got fans on their feet in the 77th minute when he beat five opponents in one mazy run, before being halted by defender no.6.

Christian Pulisic pictured playing for the USMNT

Christian Pulisic pictured playing for the USMNT

Christian Pulisic pictured playing for the USMNT
Watch

Watch Jordan Pefok & Christian Pulisic Blow Big Chances To End USMNT's Winless Record In Mexico

By Robert Summerscales15 minutes ago
Neymar shows off the name on the back of his shirt after scoring for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United's Modest Transfer Budget Rules Out Summer Move For Neymar

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Jorginho looks down in bemusement after missing a penalty for Italy against Switzerland in November 2021
News

Tearful Jorginho Blames Himself For Italy's World Cup Failure After Two Missed Penalties

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after helping Wales beat Austria 2-1 in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Fires Back At "Disgusting" Critics In Spanish Media After Starring For Wales

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Odds-On For One Last World Cup After Portugal Survive Turkey Scare

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
No.9 Aleksandar Trajkovski shoots to score a goal for North Macedonia that means Italy will not be at the 2022 World Cup
Watch

Watch North Macedonia Subs & Staff Invade Pitch As Late Goal Ends Italy's World Cup Bid

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Gareth Bale pats the crest on his shirt after scoring against Austria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier
Watch

Watch Two Brilliant Gareth Bale Goals Put Wales 90 Minutes Away From 2022 World Cup

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
A general image of UEFA's logo
News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And UEFA Respond To Russia's Euros Bid

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Declan Rice pictured during West Ham's win over Sevilla in the Europa League in March 2022
News

Declan Rice Will Become 3rd Most Expensive Soccer Player Ever If His Asking Price Is Met

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago