Roma Fan Begs Jose Mourinho To Witness His Marriage Proposal To Girlfriend

Jose Mourinho must have posed for thousands of pictures with fans throughout his career.

But he was not ready for what was coming after granting the photo request of a Roma-supporting couple in Portugal this week.

Roma's social media team likely suspected something special was afoot, though, because the whole meeting was being filmed.

After Mourinho had stood and smiled for a snap in between the couple, who were both wearing Roma scarves, the man asked the former Real Madrid boss in Spanish to wait a "moment".

Mourinho initially attempted to flee from the scene after realizing he was about to be involved in a marriage proposal.

But the groom-to-be practically begged Mourinho to stay and witness his big moment.

Mourinho kindly obliged before smiling awkwardly as the man converted his girlfriend to his fiancee.

Jose Mourinho looked confused initially Twitter/@OfficialASRoma

In his pre-proposal speech, the fan reiterated to his bride-to-be that Roma are "very important" to him after supporting them for 24 years.

He also mentioned that he and his partner had not yet been able to go to Stadio Olimpico together due to the COVID pandemic, but that they had always watched every Roma game together, even when they were physically apart.

Once the soccer element of the speech was over, the traditional question followed and a favorable response was given.

Mourinho and his coaching staff applauded warmly, before being allowed to return their focus to Roma's pre-season.

Roma will play the final game on their tour of Portugal against French side Nice in Albufeira on Saturday night.