Highlights: Sao Tome And Principe 0-10 Nigeria - Watch All Ten Goals From Record-Breaking Win

Nigeria recorded their biggest ever win on Monday by beating Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in a qualifying match for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The result bettered Nigeria's previous biggest win - a 10-1 victory over Benin in 1959.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen scored four of Nigeria's goals, while Lorient forward Terem Moffi netted twice.

Moses Simon, Peter Etebo and Ademola Lookman also got on the scoresheet, before Emmanuel Dennis completed the rout with a late penalty.

Victor Osimhen pictured scoring for Nigeria in their 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe

The result left Nigeria as strong favorites to win their qualifying group.

Nigeria, ranked 30th in the world, and Sao Tome and Principe, the world's 183rd best team, are in Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone.

Sao Tome and Principe lost their first match 5-1 to Guinea-Bissau, while Nigeria began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone.

The top two teams in the group after six rounds of fixtures will qualify for the final tournament, which will be hosted by the Ivory Coast between June 23 and July 23 next summer.

