Skip to main content

Watch The Moment Kalidou Koulibaly Called John Terry To Ask If He Could Be Chelsea's New No.26

Kalidou Koulibaly is set to become the first player since John Terry to wear Chelsea's no.26 shirt in the Premier League this weekend.

The squad number had been vacant at Stamford Bridge from the moment former captain Terry left in 2017 until Koulibaly arrived from Napoli this summer.

Koulibaly had worn no.26 at Napoli for the past eight seasons so it made sense for him to keep the number following his switch from Serie A.

But Koulibaly wanted to speak to Terry first to make sure he had the blessing of the jersey's former occupant.

Koulibaly recorded his conversation with Terry, which took place on July 15, and posted a video of it to Twitter this week.

In the video, Koulibaly says to Terry: "John, I wanted to ask you something because like you know, I played with the 26 in Napoli and I see that, since you left the club, nobody has taken the 26.

"I don't know if you retired it or if nobody wants to take it, but I wanted to ask you if it's possible to take it?"

Terry replies: "Listen, the 26 was very special to me. I really appreciate you calling and it's no problem for me for you to take it, absolute pleasure.

"I wish you well because I know how important the number was to me and I've obviously seen you wear 26 as well so, it's my pleasure mate, I give you the 26."

Chelsea begin the new season with a trip to Goodison Park to play Everton on Saturday.

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a 2022 pre-season friendly against Udinese

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a pre-season friendly against Udinese

Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in action for Chelsea during a 2022 pre-season friendly against Udinese
Watch

Watch The Moment Kalidou Koulibaly Called John Terry To Ask If He Could Be Chelsea's New No.26

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in MLS action for Chicago Fire against Orlando City in April 2022
News

Chelsea Sign MLS Record-Breaker Gabriel Slonina

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo For Pre-Season Walk-Out

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Dean Henderson pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Dean Henderson Had A Bright Future At Manchester United But He May Have Blown It

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022
News

Premier League Captains Vote To Stop Taking The Knee Before Every Game

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in 2021
Watch

Arsenal Documentary Exposes Mikel Arteta's Unusual Anfield Tactic That Did Not Work

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured lifting up his Golden Boot award after scoring the joint-most goals in the 2021/22 EPL season
Features

Mo Salah Is Probably The World's Best Player In His Position... But What Position Is That?

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Were Most Abused EPL Players On Twitter Last Season

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022
Watch

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago