Adam 'PacMan' Jones Named Week 9 Ruler of the Jungle

Cincinnati is hoping the former defensive star can help drive the crowd on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengal revealed who is ruling The Jungle during this weekend's Carolina Panthers game. 

Former star cornerback and returner Adam "PacMan" Jones is the next man up.

Jones played for the Bengals across eight seasons last decade. He started in 68 games, totaling 12 interceptions, 64 pass break ups, and 352 tackles. 

He was a huge part of the Bengals' franchise-record playoff streak from 2011-2015

Oct 23, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
