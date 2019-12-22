Eli Manning's Ten Most Memorable Games

Last week's 36-20 Giants win over Miami meant nothing as it was against a Dolphins team going nowhere.

Yet the game will probably go down in Giants franchise lore as long-time quarterback Eli Manning's final career start for Big Blue since this week, rookie Daniel Jones, the new franchise quarterback, returns from a two-week injury-related hiatus.

So if last week was the finale of Manning's career, what a game it was. From a statistical perspective,

Manning didn't exactly light it up--he finished 20 of 28 (71.4%) for 283 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. But from start to finish, it was clear this game was going to be special.

It started with the stadium PA announcer introducing Manning, who during pregame warmups had the crowd calling his name, as he took the field for the first offensive snap. The sparsely attended crowd game the 38-year-old a standing ovation as he got down to work.

Manning wasn't very effective in the first half, but in the second half, that's when he reminded everyone of just what a special player he's been to this franchise. When late in the game, he was waved off the field in favor of Alex Tanney, Manning received another ovation from the crowd chanting "Eli! Eli!"

A sheepish looking Manning offered a thumbs-up to the crowd as the Giants finished the game.

When he ran off the field, he was greeted by his wife and their four children, along with a swarm of Giants officials and photographers who had just witnessed what was likely a historic moment in the franchise’s history.

Indeed, Manning has put together many memorable games in his 16-year career. In honor of his No. 10 jersey, here, listed in chronological order, is a list of ten of his most unforgettable efforts.

1. September 12, 2004: Eagles 31, Giants 17

They say you always remember your first experience, but no one could blame Manning if he chose to forget his regular-season NFL debut, which came against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Manning, inserted for then starter Kurt Warner at the end of the fourth quarter for a series, finished that game with an unimpressive three of nine for 66 yards, but it was the final play of that game which signaled the rookie, despite his “aw shucks” demeanor, was one tough hombre.

On the final play of that 31-17 Giants loss, Eagles defensive end Jerome McDougle gave Manning his “welcome to the NFL, kid” moment when he flattened him and forced a fumble.

In an interview with the NFL Network, Manning described the hit vividly:

“I got destroyed … right in the neck. It’s the biggest hit I’ve ever taken in my life. All I remember is (running back) Ron Dayne picked the ball up, he runs out of bounds and they just called the game. They said game over. Sounds good to me. Let’s go to the locker room.”

Despite the big hit—and Manning would go on to take many more throughout his 16-year career, though arguably none as vicious as that one, he never missed a start due to injury.

2. January 2, 2005: Giants 28, Dallas 24

Seven games into what would become a string of over 200 consecutive starts, the rookie quarterback recorded his first career win in a 28-24 decision over the Dallas Cowboys in the 2004 regular-season finale.

In that game, Manning went 18 of 27 for 144 yards but threw three touchdowns to one interception for a 101.5 rating.

For what it’s worth, that win was the first of a three-game winning streak for the then-youngster, that streak, of course, spilling over into the 2005 regular season, the Giants' first playoff-bound season in the Manning-Tom Coughlin era.

It was also the first of Manning’s 37 career game-winning drives in the regular season, the scoring drive ending on a 3-yard touchdown run by Tiki Barber.

3. October 23, 2005: Giants 24, Denver 23

The Denver Broncos were riding a five-game winning streak when they visited Giants Stadium one windy autumn afternoon and were highly favored.

But Manning and company proved that’s why you still have to line up and play the game. Manning, still trying to win over the Giants faithful, suddenly looked like a legitimate franchise quarterback that afternoon.

Manning navigated the notorious swirling winds of the Meadowlands and loaded the team on his back on their way to a thrilling 24-23 win over Denver after falling behind 23-10 in the game’s final 15 minutes.

That game saw Manning record his second career game-winning drive, but the first such drive of his career to end on a touchdown pass, a 2-yard toss to receiver Amani Toomer that Manning threw off his back foot with five seconds remaining to cap a 15-play, 83-yard drive.

That was the last game the Giants played before long-time patriarch Wellington Mara passed away.

4. September 17, 2006: Giants 30, Eagles 24 (OT)

Down 24-7 entering the fourth quarter, the man teammates have called "Easy E" due to his laid-back demeanor, never batted an eye as he led the Giants on a comeback for the ages, scoring 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and overtime period to top their division rivals.

The scoring barrage against the Eagles got started when receiver Tim Carter recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 24-14.

Manning then found receiver Amani Toomer for a 22-yard touchdown reception with 3:28 left and kicker Jay Feeley's 35-yard field goal with seven seconds left tied it up 24-24 to send the game into overtime.

After the Giants and Eagles swapped possessions, the Giants took over with 9:55 left on the clock, the drive starting on their 15-yard line.

But just as it looked as though the drive was going to stall on a 3rd-and-11 from the Eagles' 31-yard-line, Manning found receiver Plaxico Burress for a 31-yard touchdown pass, lobbing the ball up just as the Eagles pass rush was in his face.

That score was the second straight game-winning drive Manning engineered against the Eagles.

It was also the Giants' first win of that season, a season in which the Giants finished 8-8, but went to the second of four straight postseason berths in the Manning-Tom Coughlin era. (They would lose to the Eagles in the Wild Card that year, 23-20.)

5. September 23, 2007: Giants 24, Washington 17

Dragging an 0-2 record into FedEx Field for a clash with Washington, things didn’t look very promising for the Giants, who fell behind 17-3 at the half.

Giant fans might remember the goal-line stand executed by the defense to end the game when they denied Washington the 1-yard they needed on their final drive of the game.

Before things got to that point, Manning and the Giants offense caught fire in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points on three touchdowns, one of which was a 33-yard fourth-quarter pass from Manning to Burress which broke a 17-17 tie and gave the Giants the lead with 5:32 left in the game.

Manning, who started that game eight of 16 for 75 yards, finished21 of 36 for 232 yards, that game essentially saving the Giants season and being the start of a six-game winning streak in a season in which the Giants would finish 9-7 as the Wild Card.

6. February 3, 2008 (Super Bowl XLII): Giants 17, Patriots 14

Tom who? The NFC Wild Card Giants, according to their critics, had no business being in the postseason, let alone in the Super Bowl on the same field as the perfect New England Patriots and their golden boy quarterback Tom Brady.

But Manning has never listened to the critics. So that February day on the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Manning stood tallest of them all when it mattered most.

Without his great escape from the heavy New England pressure that resulted after the offensive line blew its assignment, there is no David Tyree “catch” down the field.

But if the great escape wasn’t enough to get you on the edge of your seat, then how about the 13-yard touchdown fade pass thrown to receiver Plaxico Burress, which sealed the deal on one of the most improbable Super Bowl upsets in the game’s history?

That score was not only the game-winner, it was also the third game-winning drive executed in the postseason by Manning in his career, and the third of that particular postseason, the first of two Super Bowls wins in the Manning era.

7. September 20, 2009: Giants 33, Dallas 31

Talk about putting one’s signature on a winning effort! Manning and the Giants had the “honor” of being the first NFL opponents to christen what today is known as AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the glittering billion-dollar monstrosity affectionately known as “Jerry’s World.”

The Giants won that game at the buzzer on Lawrence Tynes’ 37-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.

Manning finished that day 25 of 38 for 330 yards, and two touchdowns, and as icing on the cake, he was asked by a Cowboys staffer to sign a panel on the wall in the visitor’s locker room to acknowledge the first win in the new stadium--even if it was by a hated Cowboys rival.

As far as anyone knows, that panel is still a part of AT & T Stadium's "decor."

8. December 11, 2011, Giants 37, Cowboys 34

This Sunday night primetime matchup in Week 14 of the season was probably one of the most underrated regular-season games of the Giants’ 2011 championship season as if the Giants don’t win this game, they probably wouldn’t have made it to the postseason.

All it took for the Giants to have a chance were a couple of late-game scoring drives engineered by Manning.

The first came with 5:41 left in the game when Manning engineered an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ballard to make it 34-29 Cowboys with 3:19 left.

After the Giants’ defense got a stop, Manning and the offense had 1:29 left--an eternity.

The quarterback drove his offense to the Cowboys’ 1-yard line before running back Brandon Jacobs capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, and halfback Danny Ware converted on the 2-point attempt to give the Giants the 37-34 advantage with 51 seconds.

The game very nearly slipped away from the Giants, as the Cowboys managed to drive down the field as time was expiring.

However, with six seconds left, kicker Dan Bailey’s 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, sealing the Giants win.

9. January 22, 2012 (NFC Championship Game): Giants 20, 49ers 17 (OT)

In what was an epic postseason battle between two teams with a deep postseason history against one another, Manning somehow survived a massive pummeling by the 49ers defense on a cold, rainy, and sloppy night.

In that game, the 49ers hit Manning 12 times and sacked him six times, the most Manning had been sacked and hit that year.

By the end of the game, Manning’s uniform was so grass and mud-stained beyond belief, but not before the Giants kept pace with the 49ers and ultimately topped them 20-17 in overtime.

Manning also threw for a then-career-high 58 passes in 14 postseason appearances, completing 32 for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

(The only other time in which Manning had more pass attempts in either a regular-season or postseason appearance was when he went 38 of 63 on December 22, 2016, in a 24-19 loss to the Eagles.)

10. February 5, 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI), Giants 21, Patriots 17

After once again scratching and clawing their way into the Super Bowl, the Giants would get a rematch against the Patriots, who were determined to avenge Manning and the Giants for running their perfect season four years earlier.

Except Manning wasn’t having it--not then and not this time.

Playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium, where his older brother Peyton had so many magical moments in his career, some of Peyton’s magic rubbed off on Eli, who finished 30 of 40 for 296 yards and one touchdown.

That magic came to fruition on the Giants’ final drive of the fourth quarter. Down 17-15, Manning and the Giants started at their 12-yard line.

With the Patriots intent on stopping receivers Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz from doing them harm, head coach Bill Belichick as said to have instructed, “Make ’em go to Manningham” to his defense.

Mario Manningham had been targeted just once in the first half, failing to come up with a reception.

But when Manning went to Manningham on the first play of that final drive, it was for a spectacular 38-yard completion, with Manningham walking the tight rope to stay in bounds.

Manning continued to lead the offense down the field on that drive the final play being running back Ahmad Bradshaw’s 6-yard touchdown run, unabated into the end zone, which left 57 seconds on the clock for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

In the end, it didn’t matter as on the Patriots’ final play of the game, a 3rd-and-5, Brady’s pass intended for tight end Aaron Hernandez was broken up by safety Kenny Phillips.

As for Manning, the Super Bowl XLVI Most Valuable Player, his six regular-season game-winning drives (and his two postseason game-winning drives) were career highs.