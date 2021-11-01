Packers Dealt Another Blow as Tonyan Tears ACL

Robert Tonyan was just starting to come alive, and bigger things appeared to be on the horizon. How will the Packers fill the void?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday came with a pair of painful asterisks.

Standout tight end Robert Tonyan, who was about to be turned loose with the forthcoming return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, suffered a torn ACL at the end of a season-long 33-yard reception in the third quarter. And rookie running back Kylin Hill, who had been the kickoff returner, also suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“Certainly, it definitely takes a little something from it,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “There’s no question, especially the human element of it, you feel so bad for those guys. Certainly, you’re happy that you won the football game, but you never want (it) at the expense of what happened to those two individuals.”

Tonyan’s injury is a major blow to an offense that should have been getting back to full strength at some point soon. Bakhtiari, receivers Davante Adams (COVID), Allen Lazard (COVID) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), and center Josh Myers (knee) were out for Thursday night.

With Bakhtiari out, Tonyan had been chipping in with pass protection – pun intended – which impacted his productivity as a receiver. After tying for the NFL lead among tight ends with 11 touchdowns last year, he had only one through six weeks. But he caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown vs. Washington and had three receptions for 49 yards vs. Arizona.

Last season, Tonyan caught 52-of-59 passes. Before Thursday, he had caught 15-of-25 targets. So, not only was he on pace to catch only 36 passes but there had been more incomplete passes (10) than all of last year (seven).

With a focus on team success, Tonyan took the decrease in production000 in stride.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustration, but we’re getting wins,” he said after the Washington game. “We’re 6-1, not really going to complain about that. It’s hard to win in the NFL. I’m not going to sit here and pout over statistics or balls or whatever it is. As long as we’re holding up the trophy at the end of the year, I really don’t care what my stats are.”

The 25-yard gain vs. Washington and the 33-yarder in which he was injured late in the third quarter vs. the Cardinals were his longest receptions of the season.

“Bobby is a tough one to replace,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy that’s so versatile in terms of both the run game and the pass game. Luckily, we have some good depth there, so it’s going to be kind of by-committee, I think. There’s going to be some things that we might have to adjust in terms of how we game plan, just putting guys in different spots. We might have to shake up some of the personnels a little bit.”

The depth consists of veteran Marcedes Lewis, who is more of a blocker at this stage of his career, and Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney, who are more H-backs than traditional tight ends. There isn’t a good player-for-player replacement.

It’s worth noting that almost half of Tonyan’s 306 offensive snaps came at receiver, either wide or slot. To compensate for those receiver snaps, the Packers could go with more four-receiver sets. The best size-for-size comparable to Tonyan is receiver Allen Lazard, so he could take Tonyan’s spot in those formations.

Still, nobody on the roster possesses Tonyan’s skill-set, so it’s a huge loss. It also could be a big loss financially for Tonyan, who will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason. If healthy, he would have been one of the top under-age-30 players available at the position. Now, based on a 10-month recovery, he might be available for Week 1.

Hill was the kickoff returner and No. 3 running back. Malik Taylor, who handled the kickoff-return duties for part of last season, finished the Arizona game in that role. Patrick Taylor, who is in his second year with the team, is on the practice squad and could be promoted for depth in the backfield.

“That’s another area we’ll look at every possibility there,” LaFleur said of returns.