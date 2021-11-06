James Harrison Named NFL's Scariest Player - Ever

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Pickwise Names James Harrison NFL's Scariest Player

    Can't say we disagree.
    James Harrison never came off as the nice guy in the room during his 11 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, he was so much the opposite, some believe he was the "scariest" football player of all time.

    In a list composed by Pickwise, Harrison is named the most frightening player in the NFL's history.

    "A master of the dark arts, he may have been fined on numerous occasions, but that didn't help the players who came up against him – just ask Mohammed Massaquoi and Josh Cribbs who were knocked out by him in the same game," Pickwise writes.

    "Considering Pittsburgh Steelers' rich history, Harrison's franchise sacks record is hugely impressive and highlights his longevity. The 2008 season has to be the highlight as he was a menace for quarterbacks with 17 sacks and even recorded a 100-yard pick six in the Super Bowl XXXI victory."

    His large number of fines adds to their decision to name Harrison the NFL's scariest player. Throughout his professional career, the outside linebacker accumulated over $100,000 in fines from the league.

    But while the longtime Steeler currently sit atop the list, Pickwise says Los Angeles Rams defensive end and former Pitt grad Aaron Donald could soon be No. 1.

    "[Harrison's] combination of dirty tactics, including late hits on quarterbacks and numerous unnecessary roughness calls throughout his career, as well as impressive numbers sees him top this list, but if Donald continues his trajectory then he could very easily jump to the top," they write. 

