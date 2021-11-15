Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin.
Fitzpatrick is the second Steelers player to test positive over the last three days after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive on Saturday.
Fitzpatrick played in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions before testing positive Monday. He'll be placed on the Steelers' Reserve/COVIDD-19 list .
Fitzpatrick is vaccinated and will need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice within a 24-hour span to return to the team. If he shows symptoms, he will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show no symptoms for 48 hours.
The Steelers would turn to Tre Norwood as a starter within Fitzpatrick in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The seventh-round rookie has 19 tackles and three pass deflections this season.
Fitzpatrick does have a chance to play still.
