Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

    The Pittsburgh Steelers safety is the second player to test positive.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin. 

    Fitzpatrick is the second Steelers player to test positive over the last three days after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive on Saturday. 

    Fitzpatrick played in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions before testing positive Monday. He'll be placed on the Steelers' Reserve/COVIDD-19 list . 

    Fitzpatrick is vaccinated and will need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice within a 24-hour span to return to the team. If he shows symptoms, he will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show no symptoms for 48 hours.

    The Steelers would turn to Tre Norwood as a starter within Fitzpatrick in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The seventh-round rookie has 19 tackles and three pass deflections this season.

    Fitzpatrick does have a chance to play still. 

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

    Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11

    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward

    Ben Roethlisberger Could Miss Chargers Game as Well

    Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked for Steelers vs. Lions

    USATSI_17018630_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Tests Positive for COVID-19

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164093_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978568_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Ben Roethlisberger to Prepare Virtually for Chargers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17166256_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers G Kevin Dotson Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16592750_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Steelers CB Joe Haden Could Play vs. Chargers in Week 11

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16978188_168388034_lowres
    News

    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Steelers' Cam Heyward

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17165737_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Miss Time With Hip/Knee Injury

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17067326_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

    6 hours ago