Bill Belichick Is Most Impressed with Texans' Deshaun Watson's Growth as a Passer

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will be led by quarterback Deshaun Watson in another important AFC matchup. It will be the third time that Watson will face the Patriots in the past two seasons, and both games have ended in defeat.

Watson has helped keep the Texans within striking distance in both defeats. Only losing by three-points in 2017 and last season by a touchdown in week one, the Texans are attempting to end a terrible streak versus the Patriots that only includes one win in twelve meetings, including the post-season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had a first-hand look at Watson not only in person but his growth as a quarterback on film. Watson has impressed Belichick with his play this season, leading the Texans to a 7 and 4 record.

"Deshaun's a very talented player," Belichick said of Watson. "Certainly one of the top players in the league at his position that we've faced. Does a great job on the deep ball, has very good touch and accuracy, is a good decision-maker, obviously very athletic kid that can do a lot."

This season alone has seen Watson complete 69.0% of his passes and account for 25 total touchdowns this season. Watson has completed 70% of his passes on 3rd down this season on 95 attempts. That success has received the attention of Belichick and the Patriots.

Belichick continued, "He's a very good passer, can extend plays and make throws out of pocket, make throws in the pocket, and if he has to run the ball to convert a third down, he certainly is capable of doing that, and he's a hard guy to tackle. I've been very impressed with his downfield passing ability and decision making and accuracy on third down."

The athletic ability of Watson is talked about plenty by the pundits, its that passing aspect of Watson's game that Belichick continued to praise.

"He's made some great throws on double-moves, seam routes, post patterns, go routes, things like that," Belichick continued, "And of course, we all know he's a very athletic guy with the ball in his hands. So, [he is] dangerous, can score from anywhere at any time, doesn't take long. It'll be a big challenge for us for 60 minutes, but even with a few seconds to go, it's a long way from – any game's a long way from being over if he has his hands on the ball."

In two games versus the Patriots, Watson has thrown for 477 yards while only completing 58.2% of his passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Watson has also rushed for 81 yards but fumbled three times during those two matchups.

