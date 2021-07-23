Former Texans Coach Fired For Refusing COVID Vaccine

Escalating the controversy surrounding the NFL's new COVID policy, former Houston Texans' offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was fired Friday for refusing to get vaccinated. Dennison, on Houston's staff 2010-2013, was the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line coach.

He is believed to be the first NFL coach terminated for not agreeing to the NFL's COVID guidelines, which stipulate that all Tier 1 staff - including coaches, front-office executives, equipment manager and scouts - be vaccinated.

READ MORE: Former Texan DeAndre Hopkins Threatens to Retire Over COVID Policy

The NFL on Thursday sent teams a memo outlining forfeit procedures should a team's unvaccinated players suffer a COVID outbreak. Several high-profile players, including former Texans' receiver DeAndre Hopkins, reacted passionately to the news.

Dennison, 63, has played for coached in the NFL for 30 years. He played in three Super Bowls as a linebacker for the Denver Broncos and coached at a variety of levels for six teams.

He came to Houston in 2010 on head coach Gary Kubiak's staff. During his time the Texans ranked fifth in the NFL in offense, averaging 390 yards and 24.7 points per game. Quarterbacked by Matt Schaub, Dennison's offense powered Houston to two AFC South championships and two playoff wins.

READ MORE: Former Texan D.J. Reader Feeling "Forced" By NFL to Take Vaccine

In 2011, Dennison was a finalist for the Broncos' head coaching job, which went to John Fox. He previously coached quarterback Jay Cutler and receiver Brandon Marshall to Pro Bowl seasons in Denver.

When Kubiak was fired late in the disastrous 2-14 season of 2013, Dennison caught on as the quarterbacks coach for the Baltimore Ravens.