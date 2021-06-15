Did GM Caserio Reveal Texans Timetable for Deshaun Trade?

Does Caserio's comment suggest a Watson timetable, and the possibility of a trade by the start of training camp?

Given what we think we've learned about first-year general manager Nick Caserio, we believe there is a danger in parsing his words and a danger in searching for assumed deeper meanings in those words.

Caserio, in our view, measures his thoughts and his words - especially when it comes to the delicate matter of Deshaun Watson.

And yet ... the temptation is there to parse and to search.

"As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp,'' Caserio said, "we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

Caserio's extensive response on the Watson situation came Monday during a segment on Sports Radio 610's "Payne and Pendergast" show. One interpretation of Caserio’s response, in essence: Take is slow until Watson's name is cleared.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said. “The players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building, and they’ve handled everything very well."

And then ...

Does that suggest a Watson timetable, and the possibility of a trade by the start of training camp? After all, what "best decision'' exists? Trade? Not trade? Release?

Watson currently is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. According to reports, the 25-year-old quarterback will have a deposition on the case beginning in September.

Watson has not reported to any team activities since the hiring of Caserio and new head coach David Culley. Since February, he has asked to be traded from the organization. We believe Watson would have been traded during the NFL Draft if not for the allegations against him.

And now - while being careful to not assume - we wonder if Watson will be traded by late July.

