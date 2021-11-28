Texans BREAKING: Last-Minute Changes To O-Line for Houston vs. Jets

HOUSTON -- Shaking up the offensive line, the Houston Texans are starting former first-round draft pick Tytus Howard at left tackle and veteran Lane Taylor at left guard.

An athletic 6-foot-5, 322-pound former first-round draft pick from Alabama State, Howard has experience at left tackle from lining up there during training camp and playing the position in college.

Shifted from right tackle to left guard for the first 10 games of the season for the 2-8 Texans, now Howard replaces Geron Christian Sr. at left tackle. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil remains on injured reserve after undergoing thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament.

Meanwhile, Taylor steps into the starting lineup at left guard after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

A former Green Bay Packers starter, Taylor has played in three games this season since being activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor signed a one-year contract with the Texans during the offseason after visiting the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor, 32, played for Texans offensive line coach James Campen in Green Bay after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State and earned the starting right guard position.

Taylor has played in 81 career games with 51 career starts, after Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

In 2017, the former All-Big 12 selection signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension with the Packers after starting every game for the first time in his career.

With Justin Reid out for disciplinary reasons-coach's decision after a disagreement with the coaching staff and coach David Culley handling the situation consistently to how he handled previous discipline situations involving violations of team rules from cornerback Desmond King and linebacker Zach Cunningham, Terrence Brooks steps in at safety in tandem with Eric Murray.