WATCH: Texans LB Grugier-Hill Intercepts Titans' Tannehill

Kamu Grugier-Hill makes the play of the first half for the Houston Texans

One play can make a difference. Just ask Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Grugier-Hill, who signed a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason, came up big in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. On third-and-6, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill elected to try to find go-to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Instead, Grugier-Hill would jump the underthrown ball and return it 82 yards down to Tennessee's 6-yard line. Houston couldn't convert despite a controversial call on wide receiver Nico Collins for what could have been a touchdown.

Houston currently is leading 12-0 approaching halftime.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor looks locked and loaded following a struggle 17-9 against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw three interceptions on the day. Currently, he's 10 of 12 passing for 84 yards and scored a 7-yard touchdown in the red zone.

Tannehill, who has led the Titans to an AFC-leading 8-2 record with star running back Derrick Henry, has gone 4 of 9 passing for 42 yards and the interception. Houston's defense has held the Titans run game to 68 yards on the afternoon.

Houston is currently is not playing veteran tight end Jordan Akins as a healthy scratch Sunday. Akins is a healthy scratch and it is strictly a football decision, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Without Akins, rookie tight end Brevin Jordan is expected to see an extended role. Converted quarterback Jeff Driskel, who recently shifted to tight end as a developmental prospect, also inactive.

Other inactives include defensive end Jon Greenard (foot), cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (illness), running back Royce Freeman, wide receiver Davion Davis and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).