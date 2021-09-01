Texans GM on Cam Newton: 'We're Always Looking'

Nick Caserio doesn't say the Texans are looking at Cam Newton, but he also doesn't say they aren't.

HOUSTON -- When Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio took the meet-the-media podium on Wednesday afternoon, he surely knew Deshaun Watson was going to be a subject of conversation.

The other name that would be broached? Cam Newton, the once-MVP quarterback now in search of a home after being released by the New England Patriots.

Caserio, who last worked in New England while Newton was there, certainly saw his share of Newton tape during the 2020 season.

It seems like Caserio is always scheming. So, what does that mean to a possible QB shuffle?

"We're always going to look at what's out there, alternative-wise," Caserio said. "If there's a player that we feel can make sense for our team, we'll consider it."

The Texans currently have veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills as the other two names on the roster following cuts. Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million deal last September, is still asking for a trade.

Due to the NFL electing to not put him on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Houston will likely make Watson a healthy scratch week-by-week. A team can only carry 46 players on its game-day roster, meaning Taylor and Mills would get the nod.

However, neither impressed enough in preseason to ease this team's QB concerns.

Taylor struggled with the deep ball during practice. Mills, the team's third-round pick out of Stanford, worked better when connecting on plays 20 yards or more downfield. The rookie's problems were turnovers. In the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

"There's been some good plays, there's been some bad plays. I think everybody has them," Caserio said of Mills' preseason. "Whether you're a rookie or a 10-year veteran. The most important thing for many players is consistency and being able to perform your job."

Newton, meanwhile, is coming off a season during which he posted a 7-8 record as the Patriots' starter, throwing for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He did tack on an extra 592 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner, leading all QBs in rushing TDs.

Texans head coach David Culley has made the rushing attack a point of emphasis. Houston elected to keep five running backs on the final 53-man roster, hoping to improve the 31st-ranked unit from a season ago.

Newton is far from his 2015 MVP-caliber self. Caserio spent all last season studying him on a weekly basis, and surely understands what he can bring to the both the position and the locker room.



Would Watson be a factor in this decision?

Carrying four quarterbacks is nearly unheard of. Even if Newton were to sign, who would be cut? Watson would be costly; that's not happening. And Mills was Caserio's first pick as the Texans' GM; that's not happening, either.

What about Taylor? Is he a better player than Newton? A better presence? A better fit for Houston's odd predicament?

For what it's worth, Taylor has said all the right things about his friendship with Watson. And Watson and Newton are well-known to be pals.

There is no sign of movement here. What there must be is trust that the new GM knows what he's doing - especially as it involves a player he knows to an extent.

Said Caserio: "Whether is now, whether it's two weeks from now, a month from now, you know, we're just trying to make a smart decision about players that come on our team."

