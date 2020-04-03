Justin Reid is working hard to find a way to bring brother, Eric Reid to the Texans

Houston Texans starting safety Justin Reid took part in helping Kinds Meals Inc. helping them pack meals for families in the area. Reid was helping pack food for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic but he did talk some football particularly he continued quest to get his brother, Eric, on the Texans.

Reid told Houston Fox 26s Mark Berman that he has already talked to head coach Bill O’Brien about interest from his brother to come to Houston.

"I mentioned it in a conversation with OB," Justin Reid explained while packing meals for Kids Meals Inc. about adding his brother to the Texans. "It's their job upstairs to make those decisions, so I'll let them do their job and make whatever decisions they want to make. He (Bill O'Brien) loves him as a player. He just came off setting two franchise records, so he's still in great shape and the prime of his career."

Reid has thought long and hard about the possibility of his brother since the Carolina Panthers released him. He discussed what the potential safety room would look like for the 2020 season if Eric joined the roster.

"Man. Me, him, Tashaun, AJ, we just signed a guy coming from (Cleveland)," Reid said of the safety room. "And it'd be a hell of a room being able to bring all of us together."

Reid continued, "Especially me being able to play with my big bro and that chemistry that we'd be able to have together. I mean, we talked about playing with each other. That's every brother's dream is to play with their brother on the same field on the biggest stage in the world. So that'll be a dream come true for me, and we'll just see what happens."

This is not the first time that Reid has talked publicly about the idea of him and his brother joining the Texans. In late March, Reid made it known that he would like to be on the same team with the Texans.

Reid knows he is not a decision-maker, but he is holding out hope that O'Brien is willing to give his brother an opportunity with the Texans.

"Whichever team lands him is going to be lucky," Reid said of his brother. "Because he's going to come in and make an impact. I just hope it's us."

