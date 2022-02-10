Skip to main content

Then and Now: Texans Entered 2021 with Super Bowl Odds Twice as Bad as Bengals

Last September, Cincinnati was considered by oddsmakers to be a longshot to make Super Bowl LVI; Texans' odds were two times as long.

Had you told us at the start of the 2021 season that we would finish with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams, in Super Bowl LVI, we wouldn't have believed you. 

Yet here we are.

Oddsmakers considered the Bengals as a long-shot afterthought to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Think about it, going into only his second year, quarterback Joe Burrow was coming off an ACL tear that was expected to limit him. Plus, in his first two seasons as head coach, Zac Taylor's record was 6-25-1.

Nothing to suggest a miracle run into February was afoot.

Before Week 1 they were sitting at 150-1 Super Bowl odds. So had you bet $10, you'd win $1,500 (if they win Sunday).

The Rams, however, were a betting favorite at the start of the season, with preseason odds at 12-1, meaning had you bet $10, you'd win $120. During the preseason, the Houston Texans' odds weren't good at 300-1, and frankly, they lived up to those going 4-13 in the regular season.

Super Bowl LVI odd:

  • Spread: Cincinnati +4 (-110) | Los Angeles -4 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati (+165) | Los Angeles (-200)
  • Total: 48.5– Over (-110) | Under 48.5 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CIN 51% | LAR 49%
  • LAR: The Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites
  • CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games
  • Game Info: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 3:30 pm EST | NBC

With the Texans out of the big game for 2022, we might as well look forward to 2023, and as of right now they are trending better than last season. 

