‘The Sponge’: Texans Young RB Impressing - and Learning

Running back rushes for touchdown, 66 yards - and puts himself on Texans’ map

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Scottie Phillips busted through a hole and broke into the open field before encountering some temporary interference.

Instead of dodging Green Bay Packers safety Innis Gaines, the Texans’ second-year running back shoved him away with a powerful stiff arm and kept sprinting toward the sideline for a 25-yard run Saturday night.

The former undrafted free agent from Mississippi also bulled his way into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run during a 26-7 preseason victory at Lambeau Field. Phillips displayed second effort, quickness and strength as he rushed for a game-high 66 yards on 13 carries.

“I was happy to get my feet wet in games, get a lot of carries,” Philips said. “I felt more confident.”

Phillips made the Texans’ 53-man roster last season, playing in eight games and rushed for nine yards on two carries with one reception for seven yards and five kickoff returns for 96 yards.

Despite missing offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson due to being placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list, the Texans adapted to the sudden change and rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. Buddy Howell rushed for 38 yards on eight carries, and Darius Jackson rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

“I think the guys did a great job of handling adversity,” Phillips said. “I was able to have a good game because of those guys.”

Phillips (5-foot-8, 209 pounds) scored 14 touchdowns as a junior, 12 on the ground, as he gained 927 rushing yards. As a senior, Phillips rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, he’s playing on the same team and learning from former Pro Bowl running backs David Johnson, Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay.

“I'm just like a sponge when I'm around them, soaking up everything I can get,” Phillips said. “Talking to those guys, it’s really just exciting to be around those guys. I grew up watching those guys and being a fan boy.”