Why Did Texans Contact Philly About QB Wentz?

The Texans have reportedly contacted the Philadelphia Eagles about quarterback Carson Wentz. However, don't expect Wentz to be suiting up in Houston any time soon.

While the Houston Texans' front office remains firm on not wanting to deal Deshaun Watson, reports are emerging that they are at the very least doing their due diligence to prepare for the worst come the 2021 season.

These preparations have reportedly included contacting the Philadelphia Eagles about Carson Wentz.

"They did reach out and at least get the price tag on Carson Wentz," said Benjamin Allbright on Sports Radio 610.

Naturally, this may trigger the alarm bells for many Texans fans, however, as it stands there are no indications that this was any sign that Wentz could be a Texan. Indeed, The Chron's John McClain says no such contact occured.

But part of what Allbright says makes sense: this is merely the Texans doing their due diligence and research into the quarterback market.

"That's what smart teams do, smart teams want to know the price tag on everything," said Allbright. "Even if the Texans aren't the team that's necessarily going to make a move for Carson Wentz, they know the price tag for the future and that's a good thing to know."

The Texans have been steadfast in their plans to hold onto Watson despite his trade request. And while this may be their intention, the fact is that Watson could take drastic measures in order to force Houston's hand.

If so, Allbright suggested the Texans are smart to be prepared.

"If you're going into your season (and) your quarterback isn't going to be there for you, you need to know what the cost is going to be, what the market rate is to go out and get somebody," said Allbright. "The calling on Carson Wentz kind of gives you an idea, an inkling, of what the going rate it is right now. I don't think the Houston Texans could be in on Carson Wentz any way you slice it, they don't have the draft picks to be able to do that," going on to say "The Eagles want a Matt Stafford type deal."

Reminder: The Detroit Lions got Jared Goff, two first-rounders, and a third-rounder.

Given that the Texans aren't picking until the third round this year and picks are going to be at a premium for the franchise both this and next year, they wouldn't seem to be able to afford a Wentz. Even a Marcus Mariota or Teddy Bridgewater (Assuming the Panthers draft a QB) might not be within their price range.

What all of this shows is that regardless of how confident they may be that Watson will be their quarterback in 2021, it never hurts to be prepared for all eventualities.