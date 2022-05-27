Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Have a 'Long-Term' Interest in Brighton Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea are said to have a 'long-term' interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma amid the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to make moves in the market in the coming months as they prepare to compete for various trophies once again next season. 

Todd Boehly is set to complete his takeover of the club in the coming days and is keen for instant success at Chelsea in his first season. 

As per Nathan Gissing, the west London side have shown a 'long-term' interest in midfielder Bissouma, with a number of other clubs also keen on the 25-year-old.

His contract at the Seagulls is set to expire next summer, with Gissing saying that it is a 'situation to keep an eye on'.

Bissouma has made 124 appearances in all competitions for Brighton, scoring six goals and assisting a further three from central midfield.

While Chelsea may look to sign another midfielder ahead of the new campaign, they will see Conor Gallagher return to the squad for pre-season after his impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Furthermore new owner Boehly is set to be told that most of the club's transfer budget for the summer will be spent on rebuilding the squad's defence, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving in the coming weeks.

Tuchel is believed to be given a budget of around £200 million to spend on his side in preparation for the new campaign, with Jules Kounde expected to be their first signing of the summer.

