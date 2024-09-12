10-Player 2024 Fall Negotiation List For Toronto Argonauts Features Recent NFL Quarterbacks
The nine Canadian Football League teams unveiled 10 players from their 2024 Fall negotiation lists. Clubs must do so twice yearly – in September and December – following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
Some of the CFL's best players have made their way from America to Canada after initially being on negotiation lists. Some were signed over time, and others had their rights traded for.
The Toronto Argonauts have struck gold in both avenues, netting star players such as running back/returner Javon Leake and quarterback Chad Kelly.
The Argos' latest DeFacto wish list includes some familiar names from the college and pro football scene in the United States, most of whom were recently with NFL teams this summer.
Among them are recent NFL quarterbacks Penn State's Trace McSorley and TCU's Max Duggan. Both college standouts are former NFL draft picks: McSorley in 2019 with Baltimore and Duggan in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers. The two were also recently cut in August.
The dual-threat McSorley has played sparingly in nine games over five seasons with six NFL teams. A polarizing player for some, McSorley hasn't been able to get the same featured role in the pros he had at Penn State. He's become a popular staple on the NFL team's practice squads because of his value as a scout team player who can simulate the opposing team's mobile quarterbacks. However, whenever McSorley sees real action, he provides the same highlight reel moments he displayed in college.
Duggan, who has similar traits to McSorley with 4.5 timed speed in the 40-yard dash, profiles as a more traditional pocket passer. The well-decorated All-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 didn't make a strong enough impression with the Chargers to stick. But he has moldable traits if he decides to take his talents up north.
Some of the other notable names on the Argos Fall negotiation include recent spring pro football standouts such as wide receiver Daewood Davis from the Memphis Showboats, Arlington Renegades cornerback Delonte Hood and San Antonio Brahma defensive lineman Jalen Tyman. All three players are not currently under contract with the United Football League, so they could pursue a CFL opportunity if they choose to.
Some of the names on the list below may never see a CFL field, but there will be a few who do that make a lasting impact.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS 2024 Fall Negotiation List
- Daewood Davis | WR | Western Kentucky
- Willie Drew | DB | Virginia State
- Kyron Drones | QB | Virginia Tech
- Max Duggan | QB | TCU
- Delonte Hood | DB | Peru State
- Dillon Johnson | RB | Washington
- Trace McSorley | QB | Penn State
- Thyrick Pitts | WR | Delaware
- Kyle Sheets | WR | Slippery Rock
- Jaylen Twyman | DL | Pittsburgh
