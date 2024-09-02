Blue Bombers Hang On for Narrow Win After Missed Roughriders Field Goal
It came down to the wire, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' defense made the stops needed as a failed two-point and a missed 60-yard field goal by the Saskatchewan Roughriders resulted in a 35-33 win for the Bombers Sunday night.
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros got off to a good start in the first half with 218 passing yards and one touchdown to one interception but was knocked out with an injury, leading to Chris Streveler finishing the game. The offense struggled in the second half, scoring six points and converting five first downs. Winnipeg's defense allowed 19 second-half points, but made the critical stops when needed.
Trevor Harris had another solid performance for the Riders, throwing 368 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. The Riders had a shot to tie the game after recovering the onside kick with about 13 seconds left and getting a defensive pass interference call, but kicker Brett Lauther had the challenging task of trying to hit a 60-yard field goal that was missed.
The Bombers improved to 6-6 on the season with their fourth straight win and took over the lead in the West Division as they own the tiebreaker with the BC Lions. Saskatchewan drops to 5-6-1 with its third straight loss.
3 Takeaways from Winnipeg's Fourth Straight Win
1. Zach Collaros Shows Improvement, But is QB Position Still a Concern?
The stats will not reflect the following statement, but Collaros has improved over the last few games. Turnovers are the only issue, as he threw his 13th of the season, which needs to be addressed at some point. His accuracy has improved, and with Collaros returning all his weapons offensively, Winnipeg looks like a legitimate contender for a Grey Cup again. Now the question is, can he stay healthy and keep improving, or does Streveler need to fill in?
2. Where It Has Gone Wrong in Saskatchewan
The Riders have struggled in close games this season, needing help to close them out. Saskatchewan did an excellent job of fighting back from 12 points down to get within two points and even got the onside kick, but the Riders couldn't make the plays needed to make it a more makeable field goal for Lauther. Harris continues to shine in the passing game, but the Riders have yet to play a full four quarters over the last month plus, which has cost them the lead in the West Division.
3. Latest Look at West Division
Things have gotten interesting in the West Division, with the Bombers taking the lead and the Riders and Lions right behind them. Don't sleep on the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks, as they are within two to three games of first place. Next week is a massive weekend for the division, with the Bombers and Riders playing each other again, as well as the Stampeders and Elks playing to stay alive and the Lions facing the Montreal Alouettes. The division could look very different after Week 14.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:00 pm EST)
