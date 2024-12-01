Canadian Quarterback Headlines CFL's Top 2025 Free Agents
The CFL's 2025 offseason is about to get crazy as there is an enormous amount of talent entering free agency.
The league released its top 30 CFL free agents for the 2025 offseason on Friday. Staff and analysts at CFL.ca determined the list. It features all players whose contracts expire on February 11 and doesn't include any players who have been released.
Here's a look at the top 30 pending free agents and a breakdown of the top five free agents according to CFL.ca.
2025 Pending CFL Free Agents Ranked 30-6
30. Calgary Stampeders WR Jalen Philpot
29. Toronto Argonauts RB Ka'Deem Carey
28. Toronto Argonauts DB DasShaun Amos
27. Saskatchewan Roughriders DL Malik Carney
26. BC Lions RB William Stanback
25. Ottawa Redblacks DL Michael Wakefield
24. Saskatchewan DB Marcus Sayles
23. Montreal Alouettes RB Walter Fletcher
22. Hamilton Tiger-Cats OL David Beard
21. Edmonton Elks LB Nyles Morgan
20. Winnipeg Blue Bombers OL Stanley Bryant
19. Winnipeg Blue Bombers WR Dalton Schoen
18. Winnipeg Blue Bombers WR Kenny Lawler
17. Ottawa Redblacks DB Damon Webb
16. Ottawa Redbacks DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV
15. Edmonton Elks RB/Returner Javon Leake
14. Toronto Argonauts DL Jake Ceresna
13. Edmonton Elks WR Eugene Lewis
12. Ottawa Redblacks DB Adarius Pickett
11. Saskatchewan Roughriders LB Jameer Thurman
10. Edmonton Elks OL Martez Ivey
9. BC Lions DL Mathieu Betts
8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers DL Willie Jefferson
7. Toronto Argonauts WR/Returner Janarion Grant
6. Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris
Top 5 2025 CFL Free Agents
5. Ottawa Redblacks WR Justin Hardy
Consistency is always key in the CFL, and Justin Hardy has shown that and plenty of growth in his play over the last two years in Ottawa. Hardy posted his second straight 1,000-yard season with a career-high 1,343 yards, leading the CFL in receptions with 97. The Redblacks would be crazy not to bring back Dru Brown's top receiver to keep stability on an Ottawa offense that is one good running back away from a Grey Cup run.
4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers DB Tyrell Ford
While Tyrell Ford's teammate Willie Jefferson got all the attention, Ford had a dominant 2024 campaign. The first-time All-CFL selection was second in the league in pass breakups (12) and interceptions (seven). The Bombers defense had a historically great season and the team will hope to keep the unit together with Ford staying in the secondary.
3. Toronto Argonauts LB Wynton McManis
One of Toronto's longest-term players hits the market as the best defensive player available. Wynton McManis had 57 tackles in 12 games, but shined the brightest in the playoffs, contributing six tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in the Argos' Grey Cup win over the Bombers. Whoever nabs McManis will get the emotional leader for their defense.
2. BC Lions WR Justin McInnis
Canadian offensive players had a field day in 2024, with Justin McInnis flexing his muscles as the best playmaker in the league. McInnis led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions, resulting in his first All-CFL selection. The Lions have salary cap concerns in the offseason, but if they have the money, all of it should be put on McInnis.
1. Edmonton Elks QB Tre Ford
It's rare to have a multi-talented quarterback from Canada, which is why Tre Ford will be sought after by multiple CFL teams in the offseason. Ford was 4-1 as the starting quarterback while throwing for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 206 yards on the ground. Everyone sees Ford as the Lamar Jackson of the North. Any team that is quarterback-needy will go all out to make Ford potentially one of the highest-paid players in the CFL.
