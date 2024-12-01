CFL

Canadian Quarterback Headlines CFL's Top 2025 Free Agents

The CFL announced the top free agents for the 2025 season, with Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford headlining the list.

Anthony Miller

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) makes the throw against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) makes the throw against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)
The CFL's 2025 offseason is about to get crazy as there is an enormous amount of talent entering free agency.

The league released its top 30 CFL free agents for the 2025 offseason on Friday. Staff and analysts at CFL.ca determined the list. It features all players whose contracts expire on February 11 and doesn't include any players who have been released.

Here's a look at the top 30 pending free agents and a breakdown of the top five free agents according to CFL.ca.

2025 Pending CFL Free Agents Ranked 30-6

30. Calgary Stampeders WR Jalen Philpot

29. Toronto Argonauts RB Ka'Deem Carey

28. Toronto Argonauts DB DasShaun Amos

27. Saskatchewan Roughriders DL Malik Carney

26. BC Lions RB William Stanback

25. Ottawa Redblacks DL Michael Wakefield

24. Saskatchewan DB Marcus Sayles

23. Montreal Alouettes RB Walter Fletcher

22. Hamilton Tiger-Cats OL David Beard

21. Edmonton Elks LB Nyles Morgan

20. Winnipeg Blue Bombers OL Stanley Bryant

19. Winnipeg Blue Bombers WR Dalton Schoen

18. Winnipeg Blue Bombers WR Kenny Lawler

17. Ottawa Redblacks DB Damon Webb

16. Ottawa Redbacks DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV

15. Edmonton Elks RB/Returner Javon Leake

14. Toronto Argonauts DL Jake Ceresna

13. Edmonton Elks WR Eugene Lewis

12. Ottawa Redblacks DB Adarius Pickett

11. Saskatchewan Roughriders LB Jameer Thurman

10. Edmonton Elks OL Martez Ivey

9. BC Lions DL Mathieu Betts

8. Winnipeg Blue Bombers DL Willie Jefferson

7. Toronto Argonauts WR/Returner Janarion Grant

6. Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris

Top 5 2025 CFL Free Agents

5. Ottawa Redblacks WR Justin Hardy

Jun 13, 2024; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Justin Hardy (2) celebrates his touchdown in the second half against Winnipeg Blue Bombers at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images / Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Consistency is always key in the CFL, and Justin Hardy has shown that and plenty of growth in his play over the last two years in Ottawa. Hardy posted his second straight 1,000-yard season with a career-high 1,343 yards, leading the CFL in receptions with 97. The Redblacks would be crazy not to bring back Dru Brown's top receiver to keep stability on an Ottawa offense that is one good running back away from a Grey Cup run.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers DB Tyrell Ford

Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford (30) during pre game warm up against the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

While Tyrell Ford's teammate Willie Jefferson got all the attention, Ford had a dominant 2024 campaign. The first-time All-CFL selection was second in the league in pass breakups (12) and interceptions (seven). The Bombers defense had a historically great season and the team will hope to keep the unit together with Ford staying in the secondary.

3. Toronto Argonauts LB Wynton McManis

Nov 17, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive back Robert Priester (19) tackle Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) during the second quarter at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images / Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

One of Toronto's longest-term players hits the market as the best defensive player available. Wynton McManis had 57 tackles in 12 games, but shined the brightest in the playoffs, contributing six tackles, three pass deflections and an interception in the Argos' Grey Cup win over the Bombers. Whoever nabs McManis will get the emotional leader for their defense.

2. BC Lions WR Justin McInnis

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis (18) makes a catch against Calgary Stampeders defensive back Kobe Williams (0) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Canadian offensive players had a field day in 2024, with Justin McInnis flexing his muscles as the best playmaker in the league. McInnis led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions, resulting in his first All-CFL selection. The Lions have salary cap concerns in the offseason, but if they have the money, all of it should be put on McInnis.

1. Edmonton Elks QB Tre Ford

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) throws against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, September 15, 2023. (Heywood Yu/CP) /

It's rare to have a multi-talented quarterback from Canada, which is why Tre Ford will be sought after by multiple CFL teams in the offseason. Ford was 4-1 as the starting quarterback while throwing for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 206 yards on the ground. Everyone sees Ford as the Lamar Jackson of the North. Any team that is quarterback-needy will go all out to make Ford potentially one of the highest-paid players in the CFL.

