CFL 2024 Season Divisional Finals DraftKings Betting Odds
Just four teams remain to fight for the Grey Cup. The Divisional Finals features a rematch for the East Division while the West has two of the best defenses in the league clashing.
The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers appear to be the favorites in their games and the most likely Grey Cup matchup.
Here are DraftKings’ Divisional Finals betting lines for both CFL games with instant analysis.
Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes
Spread: Alouettes -2, Argonauts +2
O/U: 52
Money Line: Alouettes -130, Argonauts +110
The Alouettes finished the final six games with a 2-3-1 record, but still held the best record in the CFL at 12-5-1. Toronto has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning four of their last five games including a commanding 58-38 win over the Ottawa Redblacks last week.
Montreal has gotten healthier, but the loss of wide receiver Tyson Philpot has limited the team’s big plays. The Argos have looked like the whole package with the biggest question being whether quarterback Chad Kelly can clean up the turnovers from last year’s game.
Bettors will be inclined to pick Montreal to cover the spread, but Toronto has been the better team over the last month and has a chance to win more money. The Argos offense has been lighting it up as they have scored 30 or more points in six of the last seven games, so the over should be a good bet.
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Blue Bombers -3.5, Roughriders +3.5
O/U: 47.5
Money Line: Blue Bombers -205, Roughriders +170
The Riders and Bombers have both been red hot. Saskatchewan has won five of the last six games while Winnipeg won nine of its last 10. Winnipeg has won two straight against Saskatchewan and won the regular season series 2-1. Last week, the Riders picked up a nine-point win over the BC Lions in the Western Division Semi-Final.
Both teams have momentum going into the West Final game thanks to their balanced offenses and top-ranked defenses. The spread will be tough to pick as this will be a close game but watch for Winnipeg to be favored to win. Both teams can control the clock by running the ball and both have strong red-zone defenses. Betting on the under is the safer pick.
