CFL 2024 Season Week 19 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings released Week 19’s betting lines for the four CFL games on the schedule.

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) catches a ball in front of Edmonton Elks during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Week 19 is back at full strength after the CFL only played three games last week. Most of the playoff spots have been filled with one more up for grabs between Toronto and Hamilton. This week will give a clearer picture on where playoff positioning will be. It will also give bettors a tougher week with the lowest margins on the spread all year.

Here are DraftKings’ Week 19 betting lines for all four CFL games with instant analysis.

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Spread: Blue Bombers -3.5, Argonauts +3.5

O/U: 49

Money Line: Blue Bombers -180, Argonauts +150

The Bombers being favored is no surprise after the team extended its winning streak to a league-high eight games. Toronto is coming off a bye after upsetting the Montreal Alouettes at home two weeks ago. Winnipeg has won three straight games by double digits, so covering the spread should be safe to bet. Bombers’ games have hit the over only once in the last three games, so a low-scoring affair is possible.

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

Heywood Yu/CP
Spread: Elks and Stampeders PK

O/U: 52

Money Line: Elks and Stampeders -110

In a battle of two teams that are out of playoff contention, for the first time this season, neither team is favored to win the game. It does present a challenge for bettors on who to take, but with Tre Ford back in as the starter for Edmonton, the Elks appear to be more in line to win over Calgary. The over should hit easily as both defenses are ranked in the bottom four in the CFL.

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Spread: Lions -1, Roughriders +1

O/U: 51

Money Line: Roughriders -105, Lions -115

The Lions got a complete win over the Stampeders last week thanks to two defensive touchdowns and Nathan Rourke only throwing four incompletions. Saskatchewan is riding a three-game winning streak after a four-point win over Edmonton. Both teams are in the postseason, fighting for playoff positioning. The last time these two teams met, the Lions won by 15 points and scored a combined 55 points, which should bode well for anyone wanting to take the over.

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
Spread: Alouettes -4.5, Redblacks +4.5

O/U: 48.5

Money Line: Alouettes -218, Redblacks +180

The Alouettes and Redblacks were on a bye last week, and both teams have been slumping lately after great starts to the season. It's no surprise that Montreal is favored as the Alouettes still hold the best record in the CFL. Ottawa’s offense hasn’t scored more than 21 points in the last three games, leaving the under as a safe bet.

