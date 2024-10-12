CFL 2024 Season Week 19 Game Preview: BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions will face off on Saturday night in a critical West Division rivalry matchup with playoff implications. This is the second time the two teams are playing each other as the Lions beat the Riders 35-20 in Week 6.
BC (8-8) took care of business last week in a 17-point blowout win over the Calgary Stampeders to lock up a playoff spot. Despite not scoring a major, quarterback Nathan Rourke had arguably his best start of the season with only four incompletions and no turnovers. The Lions are in the bottom four in total offense and total defense.
Saskatchewan (8-7-1) has a three-game winning streak going after beating the Edmonton Elks 28-24 last week, also securing a spot in the postseason. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' loss to the Toronto Argonauts Friday night still gives the Riders a path to win the division in the last couple of weeks, but they can earn a home playoff game with a win.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -1, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 13 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Lions will be without one of their top receivers in Jevon Cottoy, who is out with an ankle injury. Defensive back Ciante Evans (non-injury related) and offensive lineman Tyler Packer (hamstring) are also out for the game. Offensive lineman Jarell Broxton (knee) and defensive back Adrian Greene (knee) are both questionable against the Riders.
This week, the Riders received good news and bad news regarding injuries. Running back A.J. Ouellette is back after dealing with his hip injury. Unfortunately for the offense, Saskatchewan will be without starting center Peter Godber (ankle), starting wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) and running back Ryquell Armstead (shoulder). Defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore (knee) is listed as out while three other players are questionable, including linebacker Adam Auclair (knee), offensive lineman Zack Fry (elbow) and defensive back Amari Henderson (illness).
Keys to Victory
The biggest news for BC this week is wide receiver Alexander Hollins returning to the starting lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. This has Rourke stacked at receiver again outside of Cottoy. While the offense must focus on touchdowns in the red zone, the defense will have to stack the box to stop the Riders' strong running game.
Ouellette's return to the lineup is massive for Saskatchewan, especially since the Riders offense is run-first. The defense will have its hands full with the Lions' wide receivers, who all have big-play potential, especially with Hollins back for BC.
Prediction
The Riders have more momentum, but the key injuries on offense and defense are a concern. BC is getting healthy at the right time, and Rourke appears to be playing better. This feels like a game that the Riders should win but they might find a way to fumble with BC having more individual talent at key positions.
BC Lions 24, Saskatchewan Roughriders 21
