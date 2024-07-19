CFL 2024 Season Week 7 Game Preview/Prediction: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
On the heels of an impressive 37-18 road victory over the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes, the now 3-2 Toronto Argonauts look to continue momentum against eternal nemesis Hamilton in Week 7 of the CFL season.
The Argos will face a desperate 0-5 Tiger-Cats squad coming off a bye week. Former Toronto head coach Scott Milanovich and his regime have gotten off to a rough start, but a win against the Argonauts could rejuvenate Hamilton's fading campaign.
CFL Week 7 Preview: Toronto Argonauts (3-2) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-5)
Game Information
Saturday, July 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS2, CBSSN, CFL+
Weather Forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 17C. Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
Spread: Argonauts -4, Tiger-Cats +4 O/U: 53.5 Money Line: Argonauts -218, Tiger-Cats +180
Week 7 Depth Charts/Lineup Notes
Toronto's lineup is not much different from last week's. The Argos are still missing critical defenders in their front seven. The team recently added 2023 West All-Star Woody Baron to offset Folarin Orimolade's continued absence, but Baron won't be available in Week 7. The good news is that Jake Ceresna (shoulder) is penciled into the lineup, but his playing status won't be determined until game time.
Despite having an added week of rest after a bye, Hamilton's troops, particularly on the offensive line, haven't been replenished. The Ti-Cats are pretty thin in that department, so they are starting a different alignment again with Brandon Kemp at right tackle. Defensively, the most notable potential inactive is Safety Stavros Katsantonis, a game-time decision with a leg injury.
Key Toronto-Hamilton Stats
- Ryan Dinwiddie is 39-16 (.709). A win this week would make him the fifth-fastest to the 40-win mark.
- Toronto has won six straight in the series. The Ticats’ last victory came on August 12, 2022.
- Wynton McManis is two shy of 250 career defensive tackles.
- Janarion Grant has two kick-return touchdowns (1 KO, 1 PR). Grant, Bashir Livingston and Henry Williams are the only players with at least one punt return touchdown in five straight years.
- In his past two games, Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell has 696 passing yards, five touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
- Hamilton tops the CFL in pass knockdowns (21). Stavros Katsantonis is tied for the league lead with five.
- Shemar Bridges is on pace for 122 catches, which would break Derel Walker’s first-year record of 89 in 2015. His pace of 1,426 receiving yards would be the fourth most by a first-year player.
Keys to the Game
Toronto has averaged the most points per game in the CFL at 30.8. Hamilton has allowed the most points per contest (33.8). On paper, that doesn't bode well for the Tiger-Cats, but those numbers reflect team play in all three phases for both teams.
A significant reason for the Ti-Cats' struggles this year has been turnovers. Hamilton is last in the league with a turnover ratio of minus six. Four of Hamilton's five losses have been by one score. The Ti-Cats' poor turnover ratio has been the deciding factor in those close contests.
For Toronto, Cameron Dukes has to play the same clean game he did against Montreal. On the flip side, Hamilton's Bo Levi Mitchell has put up productive stat lines to recapture past glory, but he is second in the league in interceptions, with five in as many games played. Mitchell needs to avoid the errors that hurt Hamilton earlier this season.
The Ti-Cats must contain the Argos' league-leading ground attack and force Dukes and Toronto's receiving corps to beat them. The Boatmen have struggled recently to connect on passes down the field. The chemistry has been off and it's something that Hamilton's secondary can take advantage of.
On special teams, kick return megastar Grant is coming off a show-stealing performance. He could be the deciding factor in what should be a closely contested game.
Prediction
This game has "letdown" written all over it for Toronto. Last week's victory over Montreal gave the Argos a sigh of relief, but it may be fools good. After all, how often does a CFL team score on defense and special teams, while also seeing an opposing team's star quarterback exit action in the same game?
The Boatmen encountered a perfect storm a week ago. I am still not convinced about the team's quarterback situation. You can't pass for 131 yards and expect to win games consistently, and Hamilton is way overdue for a victory. The Tigercats have had two weeks to prepare, and there's always laser focus when Toronto comes to town. If not now, when for Hamilton?
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29 Toronto Argonauts 23
