CFL 2024 Season Week 8 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks
In a defining game for both teams, the Calgary Stampeders are set to take on the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.
Calgary is coming off a close 25-24 win over the BC Lions to get back in the West Division race. The Stampeders are ranked fourth in the CFL in total offense with 356.7 yards per game. Quarterback Jake Maier is a big part of it, throwing for 11 touchdowns to five interceptions.
Ottawa is holding strong with a 4-2 record after two straight wins over the Edmonton Elks, including their 20-14 victory last week. Both the offense and the defense are top-five units, but the Redblacks have not produced the points they had hoped for, averaging 23.5 points per game which is the second least in the CFL.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Stampeders -1, O/U 51
Date/Location: Friday, July 26, 2024, at TD Place in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 24 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Calgary enters the game with four players listed as out on the injury report. Those who are not playing include wide receiver Erik Brooks (arm), offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (knee), defensive back Nick Statz (groin) and defensive lineman Kelon Thomas (back). Wide receiver Clark Barnes is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury that kept him with limited reps in practice this week.
Ottawa will have plenty of players out with eight not suiting up Friday night. Linebacker Frankie Griffin (hip) once again will not be in the starting lineup and the team will be without their top returner in DeVonte Dedmon (knee).
Keys to Victory
Defense is the focus for Calgary. The Stampeders defense is second to last in yards allowed per game (384.5) and sixth in points allowed per game (26.8). The good news is they are facing an offense that has typically not put up a lot of points. They will be looking for guys like Micah Awe and Cameron Judge to make stops as well, as all eyes will be on the secondary to slow down the Redblacks’ passing attack.
Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown must get more points on the board and play a full four quarters. Justin Hardy has been his favorite receiver this season, but the emergence of Kalil Pimpleton gives Ottawa another weapon.
Prediction
Calgary has proven to play better against the top teams than Ottawa has. The Redblacks’ wins are against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and twice against the Elks, who have won three total games between the three. While Ottawa should stay competitive, the Stampeders have more to offer and should be on their way to a win against the Redblacks.
Calgary Stampeders 27, Ottawa Redblacks 21
