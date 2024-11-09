CFL 2024 Season West Final Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
A spot in the Grey Cup is on the line Saturday night as the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Final. The Bombers have won the regular season 2-1 with two straight wins over the Riders.
Saskatchewan needed two fourth-quarter interceptions to hold off the BC Lions 28-19 last week to advance in the playoffs. The Riders got their backfield back at full strength with A.J. Ouellette returning and putting up 70 yards and two majors in the contest. Rolan Milligan Jr. is their top defender, posting a league-high eight interceptions in the regular season, and is in line for Defensive Player of the Year.
Winnipeg had the week off after winning the West Division title in the final week of the season. The Bombers' defense is ranked first in yards allowed per game with 329.7 and the Riders are second with 360.9. Their offense will lean on CFL leading rusher Brady Oliveira to help support Zach Collaros and the passing game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -3.5, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 14 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Riders will be without seven players, according to the latest injury report. Saskatchewan's biggest loss is wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr., who continues to struggle with his knee injury that has lost him time late in the season. Another key offensive player out is running back Frankie Hickson who will miss another playoff game with a head injury.
Winnipeg got some good news on the injury report as there isn't anyone ruled out of the game. Three defensive players are listed as questionable, including defensive lineman Jamal Woods (knee), defensive back Brandon Alexander (hand) and linebacker Kyrie Wilson (calf).
Keys to Victory
Saskatchewan will have its hands full as the defensive line tries to hold Oliveira to minimum gain on the ground. The Bombers have been a better passing game in the second half of the season, but the Riders are at their best when the secondary is forcing turnovers.
Winnipeg needs to control the line of scrimmage and win the time of possession with Oliveira running the ball and Collaros getting the ball to his top targets in Nic Demski, Ontaria Wilson and Kenny Lawler. One thing the Bombers have struggled to do is create pressure on the quarterback, so veteran defensive lineman Willie Jefferson will need to lead the charge in applying pressure on Trevor Harris throughout the game.
Prediction
On paper, this game has all the makings of a classic defensive battle. Both teams have a well balanced offense and can create turnovers on a dime. It'll come down to who can protect the football and control the clock the best. The Bombers have been kings of the West over the last four straight years and they only seem to get better every week.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23, Saskatchewan Roughriders 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.