CFL Makes Changes to Command Centre for Rest of 2024 Season
Fans have made it known over the last few weeks that the CFL’s Command Centre has missed multiple calls, affecting the outcome of games.
On Thursday, the league said they are making changes to ensure they are improving the performances of the replays and following the “Clear and Obvious Principle.” This principle follows that the call has to have a “clear, unobstructed view of the action in question, and the correct outcome is obvious when compared to an established standard created by the rules committee and the CFL officiating department.”
The following changes were made with the league working with each CFL team’s president, general manager and head coach:
- On coaches' challenges and automatic reviews, Replay Officials will have a renewed focus on employing the Clear and Obvious principle in its decision-making.
- The Command Centre will only intervene if there is clear evidence that officials have made an obvious error on the field and a correction can occur without causing significant delay.
- The roster of replay officials has been reduced to increase consistency.
- Enhanced evaluations have been implemented for Replay Officials to guide better learning and ensure consistency and accountability.
- Continue to focus on assisting on-field officials by providing integral support on difficult aspects of the game to administer without the requirement to stop the game.
The league launched the Command Centre in 2009 to use modern technology for instant replays and ensure the officials make the right calls.
This season has put a massive spotlight on the Command Centre, especially over the last few weeks. The Saskatchewan Roughriders have missed chances to win their last two games because the Command Center either didn’t overturn a questionable call or changed a questionable call.
Fans will see firsthand how the changes work on Thursday night as the Riders take on the Toronto Argonauts.
