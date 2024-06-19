CFL to Include Augmented Broadcasts on TSN+, Upgrades in Statistics
The 2023 CFL season featured a lot of complaints about statistics not working correctly at the beginning of the year. The league has come a long way since as it steps into the new age of technology.
On Tuesday, the league announced that TSN+ broadcasts will now include augmented broadcasts. This is in partnership with Genius Sports Limited as fans will have different graphics on the field with different data being shown.
Player locator helps fans locate who the player is with the ball. They will have a timer to show how long it takes for the quarterback to throw the football. It can also calculate how fast the player went on a play. Route trees are included with a line following the full route the wide receiver is taking.
“When we talk about the path ahead for fan experience and fan interaction, one word comes to mind: More,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement on Tuesday. “More information. More understanding. More details to draw viewers in. More data to help fans feel like they’re in the game and truly part of the action."
“Our game is evolving. Through augmented broadcasts, we can showcase everything that makes our league so special: prime athletes in top-flight, the pace of CFL football, the quick-thinking of our players and more. This season’s entire lineup of offerings, developed with our partners, continues to lay the foundations for the future of our great game and CFL fandom.”- CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie
The NFL has similar technology on broadcasts on Amazon Prime during the season. This broadcast will debut on TSN+ on Thursday night’s matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Montreal Alouettes.
The league is implementing additional data upgrades, including stats that will update faster and be more reliable. The league also will have an updated play-by-play interface and stat summaries through Gametracker. Another upgrade comes from Game Zone with more free-to-play offerings and a more team-specific weekly predictor game for fans wanting to focus on their favorite team.
These upgrades by the league are a major step in the right direction as the CFL takes advantage of modern technology.
