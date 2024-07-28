CFL Week 8 Game Preview, Prediction: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks
The road has been rocky for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks through six games.
Hamilton enjoyed happy times last week after upsetting the Toronto Argonauts 27-24 in front of the home crowd. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has led the second-best offense in the CFL, as the Tiger-Cats are averaging 377.7 yards per game. On the flip side, they are the third-worst defense in the league, allowing 379.3 yards per game, and are the worst-scoring defense with 32.2 points per game.
A coaching change didn’t make a difference, as the Edmonton Elks lost another close game to the Ottawa Redblacks 20-14 last week. Both offense and defense are the bottom two in the league in total yards, as the Elks' main problem is the running game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Elks -3.5, O/U 53.5
Date/Location: Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 22 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
In the latest injury report, the Elks have four players listed as out for Sunday's game. Three of the four are on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive lineman Sam Acheampong (knee), linebacker Michael Brodrique (groin) and defensive back Scott Hutter (knee). Offensive lineman Hunter Steward is out with a head injury.
Four players are also out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The biggest name on the list is starting defensive back Stavros Katsantonis, who won’t play because of a leg injury. Offensive lineman Dayton Black (Achilles), defensive lineman Luke Brubacher (hamstring) and defensive back Branden O’Leary-Orange (hamstring) are the others out.
Keys to Victory
Fans must buckle up for a high-scoring game as both defenses struggle to stop the pass. They are also the two worst rushing attacks in the CFL, the only teams averaging less than 65 yards per game. If either team can open up the running game, that team is most likely to win the game.
Last week, Edmonton used backup quarterback Tre Ford for a short time, and starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson got most of the snaps. At some point, the Elks must get Ford out there for gadget plays and use his athleticism to get positive rushing and passing yards.
Prediction
Most weeks during the season, the Elks seem to be a couple of plays away from winning games. They have shown there are playmakers on offense to compete with other teams but can’t get the points. Hamilton wants more consistency among its star offensive players, including wide receiver Tim White. Edmonton has been knocking on the door of victory for weeks, and if there is any chance of picking up a win, this week is the week to do it.
Edmonton Elks 32, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
